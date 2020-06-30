All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 209 Avenida Rosa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
209 Avenida Rosa
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:48 PM

209 Avenida Rosa

209 Avenida Rosa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

209 Avenida Rosa, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly renovated throughout, 4 bedrooms, 3 bath unit with Peek-A-Boo Ocean views, centrally located in the beach paradise of San Clemente. Within walking distance of downtown San Clemente, dining, shops, entertainment and close to picturesque San Clemente Pier and world-famous beaches. Completely updated and remodeled throughout, new doors and windows, new interior paint throughout, new gorgeous wood laminate floors, new light fixtures, new remote controlled ceiling fans, new baseboards, new recessed lighting, new central heat, and new mirrored closet doors, all creating the perfect living environment. Sleek and modern interior design, upper level living room with cozy fireplace for those cool seaside nights, private balcony with wonderful views, gorgeous brand new kitchen, dining area, bedroom and bath on the upper level, plus 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the lower level including Master Suite with private master bath on the lower level. Spacious kitchen has beautiful subway tiled backsplash, new appliances, Quartz countertops, new cabinetry, new fixtures and faucet. All bathrooms completely new and remodeled with quartz topped vanities, new tile floors, new custom tiled shower surrounds, new faucets and fixtures, and new framed vanity mirrors. Private decks perfect for relaxing and entertaining and taking advantage of the cool ocean breezes and enjoying the amazing views. Community laundry room and 2 assigned covered parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Avenida Rosa have any available units?
209 Avenida Rosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 209 Avenida Rosa have?
Some of 209 Avenida Rosa's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Avenida Rosa currently offering any rent specials?
209 Avenida Rosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Avenida Rosa pet-friendly?
No, 209 Avenida Rosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 209 Avenida Rosa offer parking?
Yes, 209 Avenida Rosa offers parking.
Does 209 Avenida Rosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Avenida Rosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Avenida Rosa have a pool?
No, 209 Avenida Rosa does not have a pool.
Does 209 Avenida Rosa have accessible units?
No, 209 Avenida Rosa does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Avenida Rosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Avenida Rosa has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Avenida Rosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Avenida Rosa does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College