209 Avenida Rosa

Newly renovated throughout, 4 bedrooms, 3 bath unit with Peek-A-Boo Ocean views, centrally located in the beach paradise of San Clemente. Within walking distance of downtown San Clemente, dining, shops, entertainment and close to picturesque San Clemente Pier and world-famous beaches. Completely updated and remodeled throughout, new doors and windows, new interior paint throughout, new gorgeous wood laminate floors, new light fixtures, new remote controlled ceiling fans, new baseboards, new recessed lighting, new central heat, and new mirrored closet doors, all creating the perfect living environment. Sleek and modern interior design, upper level living room with cozy fireplace for those cool seaside nights, private balcony with wonderful views, gorgeous brand new kitchen, dining area, bedroom and bath on the upper level, plus 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the lower level including Master Suite with private master bath on the lower level. Spacious kitchen has beautiful subway tiled backsplash, new appliances, Quartz countertops, new cabinetry, new fixtures and faucet. All bathrooms completely new and remodeled with quartz topped vanities, new tile floors, new custom tiled shower surrounds, new faucets and fixtures, and new framed vanity mirrors. Private decks perfect for relaxing and entertaining and taking advantage of the cool ocean breezes and enjoying the amazing views. Community laundry room and 2 assigned covered parking spaces.