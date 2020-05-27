201 Mira Adelante - 55+ Senior - Studio

Amenities

Do not visit property. By appointment only. 55+ Senior Community. All utilities included! Fully furnished. Please do not visit location without appointment. Brand new (never lived in) furnished studio unit located in the 55+ senior manufactured home community of Shorecliffs Terrace in San Clemente! The studio unit is one of two permitted units in the rear of a brand new triple wide custom manufactured home with luxurious upgrades. All homes on the quiet street are brand new with unique custom touches that gives the community a warm feeling of charm and elegance. There is a shared laundry room in the home and the owner will live on site in the main house approximately 7 months out of the year. This unit has one garage parking space, a private entrance and monthly professional cleaning is included in the rent. A big screen TV, a murphy bed, refrigerator and microwave are included but there is not an oven or dishwasher in the unit. No pets allowed. Apply here: https://anchorwestproperties.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

