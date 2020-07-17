Unbelievable location from this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1333 Sq. Ft. condo in the heart of Del Mar. Hard wood floors thru out. Nice Cherry wood cabinets with tile counters in the kitchen with all appliances included and a restaurant style booth for dining. There is a laundry room right off kitchen with a stacked washer/dryer. Fireplace and recessed lighting in the living room. Two Masters one on the 1st floor and 2nd suite on the 2nd floor. The master downstairs has a new 3/4 glass shower and double vanities. The Master suite upstairs had a bath and huge private deck. This condo has central heat and AC. Comes with 2 assigned parking spots in parking area underneath the unit. This is a must see and fun to live in this area. Walk to the pier and all the beaches San Clemente is known for!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 Avenida Cabrillo have any available units?
201 Avenida Cabrillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 201 Avenida Cabrillo have?
Some of 201 Avenida Cabrillo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Avenida Cabrillo currently offering any rent specials?
201 Avenida Cabrillo is not currently offering any rent specials.