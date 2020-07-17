201 Avenida Cabrillo

Amenities

Unbelievable location from this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1333 Sq. Ft. condo in the heart of Del Mar. Hard wood floors thru out. Nice Cherry wood cabinets with tile counters in the kitchen with all appliances included and a restaurant style booth for dining. There is a laundry room right off kitchen with a stacked washer/dryer. Fireplace and recessed lighting in the living room. Two Masters one on the 1st floor and 2nd suite on the 2nd floor. The master downstairs has a new 3/4 glass shower and double vanities. The Master suite upstairs had a bath and huge private deck. This condo has central heat and AC. Comes with 2 assigned parking spots in parking area underneath the unit. This is a must see and fun to live in this area. Walk to the pier and all the beaches San Clemente is known for!