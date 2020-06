Amenities

Elegant home in Reserve South Community, San Clemente.

4 Bedrooms plus den/loft 3 and 1/2 baths, Living, Dining, & Family Rooms with 3 car tandem garage.

Travertine and hardwood flooring entire first floor, upstairs carpet.

Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Butler's Pantry .

Huge Master with his and her walk in closets. Community Pool & Spa with Clubhouse. Gated Community approximately 1 mile to beautiful San Clemente beaches and downtown. 12 - 24 month lease available.