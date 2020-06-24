All apartments in San Clemente
179 Mira Del Oeste

Location

179 Mira Del Oeste, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Amenities

Lovely double wide mobile home with ocean view located in 55+ senior community neighborhood of Shorecliffs Terrace north of San Clemente. This bright and airy approximately 1245 Sq. Ft., 2 bedrooms, 2 baths home sits on lovely cul-de-sac with handicap ramp and additional guest parking. Large master bedroom with views of the hills. Open floor plan with large living room and dining area with built-in cabinets. Enjoy the beautiful sunset over the pacific and views of the hills from your covered side deck for your evening dinner or morning coffee. Separate inside laundry, Covered carport and a large storage. Newer interior paint and newer laminate bedroom flooring. The HOA amenities offer salt water pool, sauna, exercise room, club house and library. Just few miles to the ocean, shopping area, and freeway 5. Ready to move-in! Available Now! Won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Mira Del Oeste have any available units?
179 Mira Del Oeste doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 179 Mira Del Oeste have?
Some of 179 Mira Del Oeste's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Mira Del Oeste currently offering any rent specials?
179 Mira Del Oeste is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Mira Del Oeste pet-friendly?
No, 179 Mira Del Oeste is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 179 Mira Del Oeste offer parking?
Yes, 179 Mira Del Oeste offers parking.
Does 179 Mira Del Oeste have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Mira Del Oeste does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Mira Del Oeste have a pool?
Yes, 179 Mira Del Oeste has a pool.
Does 179 Mira Del Oeste have accessible units?
Yes, 179 Mira Del Oeste has accessible units.
Does 179 Mira Del Oeste have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 179 Mira Del Oeste has units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Mira Del Oeste have units with air conditioning?
No, 179 Mira Del Oeste does not have units with air conditioning.
