179 Mira Del Oeste

Lovely double wide mobile home with ocean view located in 55+ senior community neighborhood of Shorecliffs Terrace north of San Clemente. This bright and airy approximately 1245 Sq. Ft., 2 bedrooms, 2 baths home sits on lovely cul-de-sac with handicap ramp and additional guest parking. Large master bedroom with views of the hills. Open floor plan with large living room and dining area with built-in cabinets. Enjoy the beautiful sunset over the pacific and views of the hills from your covered side deck for your evening dinner or morning coffee. Separate inside laundry, Covered carport and a large storage. Newer interior paint and newer laminate bedroom flooring. The HOA amenities offer salt water pool, sauna, exercise room, club house and library. Just few miles to the ocean, shopping area, and freeway 5. Ready to move-in! Available Now! Won’t last long!