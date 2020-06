Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Large upstairs, 1500 sq. ft. unit is a very short walk to the beach and beach trail! Kitchen with bar counter and large living room offers an open floor plan. Carpet throughout with tile in kitchen and baths. Spacious bedrooms and a master bedroom. Plenty of closet space with 2 walk in closets. 2 car garage with laundry hookups.