1605 Avenida Salvador

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Fully Furnished Magnificent View Home! - Fully furnished and extremely private, this custom built 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home invites you to ocean and canyon views! Large bedrooms include their own private bathroom and private decks. Spectacular top level Master bedroom offers a separate jetted bath tub with breathtaking top of the world views. Upgraded throughout with stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen counter tops, two sinks and island. Four stories makes this home secluded with a two car garage direct access and ample driveway parking. Smart TV's and media surround sound through out home, wired for AirPlay. Dual Air Conditioning systems. Includes gardener. Available Now!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5483225)