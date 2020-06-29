All apartments in San Clemente
1605 Avenida Salvador
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

1605 Avenida Salvador

1605 Avenida Salvador · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Location

1605 Avenida Salvador, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fully Furnished Magnificent View Home! - Fully furnished and extremely private, this custom built 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home invites you to ocean and canyon views! Large bedrooms include their own private bathroom and private decks. Spectacular top level Master bedroom offers a separate jetted bath tub with breathtaking top of the world views. Upgraded throughout with stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen counter tops, two sinks and island. Four stories makes this home secluded with a two car garage direct access and ample driveway parking. Smart TV's and media surround sound through out home, wired for AirPlay. Dual Air Conditioning systems. Includes gardener. Available Now!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5483225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Avenida Salvador have any available units?
1605 Avenida Salvador doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1605 Avenida Salvador have?
Some of 1605 Avenida Salvador's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Avenida Salvador currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Avenida Salvador is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Avenida Salvador pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 Avenida Salvador is pet friendly.
Does 1605 Avenida Salvador offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Avenida Salvador offers parking.
Does 1605 Avenida Salvador have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Avenida Salvador does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Avenida Salvador have a pool?
No, 1605 Avenida Salvador does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Avenida Salvador have accessible units?
No, 1605 Avenida Salvador does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Avenida Salvador have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 Avenida Salvador does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 Avenida Salvador have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1605 Avenida Salvador has units with air conditioning.
