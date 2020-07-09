1536 Buena Vista.

Amazing 1 Bedroom 1 Bath - Walk to Beach! - Amazing & Bright! Upper Level Private One Bedroom One Bath in-law unit walking distance to beach. Compact with fabulous amenities...stainless steel appliances ie. refrigerator and full size washer & dryer. The flooring is both tile & carpet. There are sliding glass doors to a lovely private balcony/deck. Upgrades in kitchen & bath. Truly one of a kind! ***NO PETS*** Looking for Very Good Credit and Verifiable Income. 1 YEAR LEASE.
(RLNE5805585)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
