Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage pool some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Located at top of The Bluffs approx. Panoramic view of city lights and distant hills from most windows. 200 yards from beach access. Descend on foot to North Beach and San Clemente Pedestrian Beach Trail. A few blocks from Ole Hanson Swim Club and Beach. Walk to San Clemente Metrolink Station. Beautiful wood flooring on main levels. On site laundry facility, huge storage area, tankless water heater, ALL utilities except electricity and internet included.