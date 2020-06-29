All apartments in San Clemente
144 W Avenida Ramona
Last updated March 21 2020 at 9:10 AM

144 W Avenida Ramona

144 W Avenida Ramona
Location

144 W Avenida Ramona, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Southwest San Clemente location close to T Street and convenient to freeway. Property features a PRIVATE PATIO entrance With OCEAN VIEWS from the end of the driveway. Open floor plan where the living room opens to the kitchen. Newer appliances in kitchen along with scraped ceilings throughout. Private backyard with a side yard plus low maintenance rock garden for the front yard. The back enclosed patio room could be used as third bedroom. Has 2 car garage and parking in driveway for 4 total.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 W Avenida Ramona have any available units?
144 W Avenida Ramona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 144 W Avenida Ramona currently offering any rent specials?
144 W Avenida Ramona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 W Avenida Ramona pet-friendly?
No, 144 W Avenida Ramona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 144 W Avenida Ramona offer parking?
Yes, 144 W Avenida Ramona offers parking.
Does 144 W Avenida Ramona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 W Avenida Ramona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 W Avenida Ramona have a pool?
No, 144 W Avenida Ramona does not have a pool.
Does 144 W Avenida Ramona have accessible units?
No, 144 W Avenida Ramona does not have accessible units.
Does 144 W Avenida Ramona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 W Avenida Ramona has units with dishwashers.
Does 144 W Avenida Ramona have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 W Avenida Ramona does not have units with air conditioning.

