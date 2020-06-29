144 W Avenida Ramona

Amenities

Great Southwest San Clemente location close to T Street and convenient to freeway. Property features a PRIVATE PATIO entrance With OCEAN VIEWS from the end of the driveway. Open floor plan where the living room opens to the kitchen. Newer appliances in kitchen along with scraped ceilings throughout. Private backyard with a side yard plus low maintenance rock garden for the front yard. The back enclosed patio room could be used as third bedroom. Has 2 car garage and parking in driveway for 4 total.