San Clemente, CA
131 Monte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

131 Monte

131 Monte Vista · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Location

131 Monte Vista, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming one-story cottage in the Bay Cliff Village a 55+ senior community. Quiet and cooled by ocean breezes this well-appointed cottage has been completely upgraded a few years ago and features granite in the kitchen stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, newer dual pane windows and custom sliders, no popcorn here, just beautiful ceilings surrounded by crown molding, a lovely fireplace in the kitchen with built-ins greet you in the living room. The bath is completely new with a stone floor shower with built-in seat and glass doors. The bedroom offers plenty of storage with its two large closets. This is one of a handful of homes that features an attached garage in the community! This home is a great home away from the heat that is fully furnished and requires you to bring only your clothes and toothbrush! All utilities are included, gas, water, trash, electricity. A washer and dryer are also included. Pet breed restriction and number apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Monte have any available units?
131 Monte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 131 Monte have?
Some of 131 Monte's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Monte currently offering any rent specials?
131 Monte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Monte pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Monte is pet friendly.
Does 131 Monte offer parking?
Yes, 131 Monte offers parking.
Does 131 Monte have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Monte offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Monte have a pool?
No, 131 Monte does not have a pool.
Does 131 Monte have accessible units?
No, 131 Monte does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Monte have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Monte does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Monte have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Monte does not have units with air conditioning.
