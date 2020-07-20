Amenities

Charming one-story cottage in the Bay Cliff Village a 55+ senior community. Quiet and cooled by ocean breezes this well-appointed cottage has been completely upgraded a few years ago and features granite in the kitchen stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, newer dual pane windows and custom sliders, no popcorn here, just beautiful ceilings surrounded by crown molding, a lovely fireplace in the kitchen with built-ins greet you in the living room. The bath is completely new with a stone floor shower with built-in seat and glass doors. The bedroom offers plenty of storage with its two large closets. This is one of a handful of homes that features an attached garage in the community! This home is a great home away from the heat that is fully furnished and requires you to bring only your clothes and toothbrush! All utilities are included, gas, water, trash, electricity. A washer and dryer are also included. Pet breed restriction and number apply.