13 Via Zamora

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

Beautifully-appointed former model 3 bedroom + Office/bonus room home on view lot with panoramic canyon views and ocean breezes. Gourmet kitchen features granite slab island, professional stainless steel appliances with double oven, gas range and upgraded cabinets. Home offers large formal living room and dining area, spacious family room with fireplace and eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors, travertine, plantation shutters, recessed lights, built-in audio in family room, living/dining, office and master bedroom, upgraded baseboards and wainscoting are just some of the many upgrades throughout the home. Upstairs master suite is on the view side and has ocean breezes and beautiful canyon views. Upgraded master bath has separate dual sinks, separate tub and shower and walk in closet. The usual 4th bedroom in this floor plan is open concept and currently used as an office. Beautiful backyard retreat has covered lanai with curtains for resort-like living. Enjoy all the amenities of the Talega lifestyle: Pools, spa, tennis, parks, trails and only minutes to the beach and award-winning schools.