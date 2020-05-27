All apartments in San Clemente
13 Via Zamora

Location

13 Via Zamora, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautifully-appointed former model 3 bedroom + Office/bonus room home on view lot with panoramic canyon views and ocean breezes. Gourmet kitchen features granite slab island, professional stainless steel appliances with double oven, gas range and upgraded cabinets. Home offers large formal living room and dining area, spacious family room with fireplace and eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors, travertine, plantation shutters, recessed lights, built-in audio in family room, living/dining, office and master bedroom, upgraded baseboards and wainscoting are just some of the many upgrades throughout the home. Upstairs master suite is on the view side and has ocean breezes and beautiful canyon views. Upgraded master bath has separate dual sinks, separate tub and shower and walk in closet. The usual 4th bedroom in this floor plan is open concept and currently used as an office. Beautiful backyard retreat has covered lanai with curtains for resort-like living. Enjoy all the amenities of the Talega lifestyle: Pools, spa, tennis, parks, trails and only minutes to the beach and award-winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Via Zamora have any available units?
13 Via Zamora doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 13 Via Zamora have?
Some of 13 Via Zamora's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Via Zamora currently offering any rent specials?
13 Via Zamora is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Via Zamora pet-friendly?
No, 13 Via Zamora is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 13 Via Zamora offer parking?
Yes, 13 Via Zamora offers parking.
Does 13 Via Zamora have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Via Zamora does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Via Zamora have a pool?
Yes, 13 Via Zamora has a pool.
Does 13 Via Zamora have accessible units?
No, 13 Via Zamora does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Via Zamora have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Via Zamora has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Via Zamora have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Via Zamora does not have units with air conditioning.

