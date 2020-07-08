13 Calle Clasico

Amenities

Enjoy the ultimate in beach living in this delightful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family residence in the desirable tract of Forester Ranch. Located on the border of Dana Point, this charming home is minutes from Doheny State Beach. As you walk in the door of this “Hollywood Glam” styled home, the view of the spacious kitchen and family room come into view with an ample dining room and bonus room, perfect for an office. The kitchen features all newly upgraded high –end appliances, white cabinets and countertops, and counter-to-ceiling mosaic backsplash. It has been newly painted, inside and out, and upgraded with beautiful dark laminate throughout. It boasts a spacious master suite with a walk in closet and a private full bathroom with newly tiled floors and complete with a Jacuzzi tub, dual vanity sinks and a walk-in shower. There are three more bedrooms with a full bath, plenty of storage, and laundry room. The wrap around fenced in yard features an English Garden with plenty of trees and flowers. The attached two car garage is complimented by a long driveway providing more parking space. The home is located close to the award winning Truman Benedict Elementary and Bernice Ayer Middle School, Forester Ranch Community Park, San Clemente Sport Park, shopping, wonderful beaches and freeway access.