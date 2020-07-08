All apartments in San Clemente
13 Calle Clasico
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

13 Calle Clasico

13 Calle Classico · No Longer Available
Location

13 Calle Classico, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy the ultimate in beach living in this delightful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family residence in the desirable tract of Forester Ranch. Located on the border of Dana Point, this charming home is minutes from Doheny State Beach. As you walk in the door of this “Hollywood Glam” styled home, the view of the spacious kitchen and family room come into view with an ample dining room and bonus room, perfect for an office. The kitchen features all newly upgraded high –end appliances, white cabinets and countertops, and counter-to-ceiling mosaic backsplash. It has been newly painted, inside and out, and upgraded with beautiful dark laminate throughout. It boasts a spacious master suite with a walk in closet and a private full bathroom with newly tiled floors and complete with a Jacuzzi tub, dual vanity sinks and a walk-in shower. There are three more bedrooms with a full bath, plenty of storage, and laundry room. The wrap around fenced in yard features an English Garden with plenty of trees and flowers. The attached two car garage is complimented by a long driveway providing more parking space. The home is located close to the award winning Truman Benedict Elementary and Bernice Ayer Middle School, Forester Ranch Community Park, San Clemente Sport Park, shopping, wonderful beaches and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Calle Clasico have any available units?
13 Calle Clasico doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 13 Calle Clasico have?
Some of 13 Calle Clasico's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Calle Clasico currently offering any rent specials?
13 Calle Clasico is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Calle Clasico pet-friendly?
No, 13 Calle Clasico is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 13 Calle Clasico offer parking?
Yes, 13 Calle Clasico offers parking.
Does 13 Calle Clasico have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Calle Clasico does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Calle Clasico have a pool?
No, 13 Calle Clasico does not have a pool.
Does 13 Calle Clasico have accessible units?
No, 13 Calle Clasico does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Calle Clasico have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Calle Clasico has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Calle Clasico have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Calle Clasico does not have units with air conditioning.

