129 Avenida Dolores
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:16 AM

129 Avenida Dolores

129 Avenida Dolores · No Longer Available
Location

129 Avenida Dolores, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**Virtual Tours Available!**

GORGEOUS 2 bed 1.5 bath home located just 5 minutes away from San Clemente State Beach! The home has beautiful hardwood flooring, large fireplace, all white matching appliances and a beautiful landscaped yard. The master bedroom has ample amounts of natural light and has an en-suite half bath. The shared bath has white countertops with matching white cabinets and bathtub. Just down the hall you'll find the second bedroom. The kitchen has all white matching appliances and GENEROUS amounts of storage leading to an huge manicured backyard perfect for hosting friends and family or enjoying a sunny summer day near the beach. This home is conveniently located with easy access to the 5 freeway and all nearby beaches! Attached garage with washer and dryer. This home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Avenida Dolores have any available units?
129 Avenida Dolores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 129 Avenida Dolores have?
Some of 129 Avenida Dolores's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Avenida Dolores currently offering any rent specials?
129 Avenida Dolores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Avenida Dolores pet-friendly?
No, 129 Avenida Dolores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 129 Avenida Dolores offer parking?
Yes, 129 Avenida Dolores offers parking.
Does 129 Avenida Dolores have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 Avenida Dolores offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Avenida Dolores have a pool?
No, 129 Avenida Dolores does not have a pool.
Does 129 Avenida Dolores have accessible units?
No, 129 Avenida Dolores does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Avenida Dolores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Avenida Dolores has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Avenida Dolores have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Avenida Dolores does not have units with air conditioning.

