129 Avenida Dolores

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

GORGEOUS 2 bed 1.5 bath home located just 5 minutes away from San Clemente State Beach! The home has beautiful hardwood flooring, large fireplace, all white matching appliances and a beautiful landscaped yard. The master bedroom has ample amounts of natural light and has an en-suite half bath. The shared bath has white countertops with matching white cabinets and bathtub. Just down the hall you'll find the second bedroom. The kitchen has all white matching appliances and GENEROUS amounts of storage leading to an huge manicured backyard perfect for hosting friends and family or enjoying a sunny summer day near the beach. This home is conveniently located with easy access to the 5 freeway and all nearby beaches! Attached garage with washer and dryer. This home won't last long!