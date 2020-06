Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

Furnished--Close to Trestles in Southwest San Clemente. Ocean views. The downstairs with 3 bedrooms is available and the 2 upstairs bedrooms will be used as Owner/storage. This is an awesome opportunity to be close to the beach for the summer and to enjoy this charming beach house. Please take a close look at this opportunity. Available May-Sept.