Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:20 PM

125 W Escalones

125 West Escalones · No Longer Available
Location

125 West Escalones, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This San Clemente cottage style home is a single story with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The backyard is half paved and fenced so it feels cozy and is private. There is an attached 1 car garage accessible from the main living quarters. There is a fireplace in the living room and lots of windows, even skylights in the bathrooms, so the home is bright. There is off-street parking and plenty of storage. There are laundry hook-ups in the garage. This home is in the heart of San Clemente which is an easy walk to all beaches, dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 W Escalones have any available units?
125 W Escalones doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 125 W Escalones currently offering any rent specials?
125 W Escalones is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 W Escalones pet-friendly?
No, 125 W Escalones is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 125 W Escalones offer parking?
Yes, 125 W Escalones offers parking.
Does 125 W Escalones have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 W Escalones does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 W Escalones have a pool?
No, 125 W Escalones does not have a pool.
Does 125 W Escalones have accessible units?
No, 125 W Escalones does not have accessible units.
Does 125 W Escalones have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 W Escalones does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 W Escalones have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 W Escalones does not have units with air conditioning.
