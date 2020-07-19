125 W Escalones

Amenities

This San Clemente cottage style home is a single story with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The backyard is half paved and fenced so it feels cozy and is private. There is an attached 1 car garage accessible from the main living quarters. There is a fireplace in the living room and lots of windows, even skylights in the bathrooms, so the home is bright. There is off-street parking and plenty of storage. There are laundry hook-ups in the garage. This home is in the heart of San Clemente which is an easy walk to all beaches, dining and shopping.