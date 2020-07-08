121 Avenida Algodon.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SOUTHWEST-San Clemente, beach bungalow, cute as can be! This property has been remodeled, kitchen, bathrooms, garage, tank-less water heater and more. City classification is Residential Medium Density, information regarding this can be found on the City of San Clemente website. There's a lot that can be done with this property if you are creative or you can move right in! House has been updated, kitchen has plenty of cabinets and lots of counter space for those that like to entertain. There is a door off the kitchen that leads to a large yard and a large cement patio or enjoy the oceans breezes from your front porch surrounded by a white picket fence. House has been recently painted in side and out. A single garage is attached in the front and a long driveway leads to a second garage with room in the drive way for more parking! It is located close to downtown, a few short blocks from historical Avenida Del Mar, golf cart accessible, close to the main street running through San Clemente El Camino Real. Located close to shopping, dining, beaches, San Clemente Pier, freeway access and much more! A true GEM and a MUST SEE!