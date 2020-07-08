All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:37 AM

121 Avenida Algodon

121 Avenida Algodon · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Location

121 Avenida Algodon, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
parking
garage
SOUTHWEST-San Clemente, beach bungalow, cute as can be! This property has been remodeled, kitchen, bathrooms, garage, tank-less water heater and more. City classification is Residential Medium Density, information regarding this can be found on the City of San Clemente website. There's a lot that can be done with this property if you are creative or you can move right in! House has been updated, kitchen has plenty of cabinets and lots of counter space for those that like to entertain. There is a door off the kitchen that leads to a large yard and a large cement patio or enjoy the oceans breezes from your front porch surrounded by a white picket fence. House has been recently painted in side and out. A single garage is attached in the front and a long driveway leads to a second garage with room in the drive way for more parking! It is located close to downtown, a few short blocks from historical Avenida Del Mar, golf cart accessible, close to the main street running through San Clemente El Camino Real. Located close to shopping, dining, beaches, San Clemente Pier, freeway access and much more! A true GEM and a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 121 Avenida Algodon have any available units?
121 Avenida Algodon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 121 Avenida Algodon have?
Some of 121 Avenida Algodon's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Avenida Algodon currently offering any rent specials?
121 Avenida Algodon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Avenida Algodon pet-friendly?
No, 121 Avenida Algodon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 121 Avenida Algodon offer parking?
Yes, 121 Avenida Algodon offers parking.
Does 121 Avenida Algodon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Avenida Algodon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Avenida Algodon have a pool?
No, 121 Avenida Algodon does not have a pool.
Does 121 Avenida Algodon have accessible units?
No, 121 Avenida Algodon does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Avenida Algodon have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Avenida Algodon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Avenida Algodon have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Avenida Algodon does not have units with air conditioning.

