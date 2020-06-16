1201 Buena Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Coastline treasure located on the bluffs of San Clemente's central-north coast. This condo is located in an awesome part of town where you can walk down to the beach, and right over to the pier. Imagine waking up early in this freshly remodeled home, grabbing a cup of coffee, and checking the waves from your living room window - while the fireplace roars in the background. Or perhaps heading out for a sunset run down the beach path, steps from your new home - is more your style. Walking time from front door to beach access is less than 1 minute. Maybe you're more the type to enjoy a glass of wine with a book on one of your TWO new patios. This property has a private patio in the rear and an ocean view balcony off the dining room/living room. Views of Catalina, Dana Point and San Clemente's coast. With a big 1 car garage AND additional parking. This property is awesome. This property recently went through a fresh remodel including appliances, blinds, carpet and paint. New recessed lighting and dining room fan/light were installed as well. Kitchen, dining room and bathrooms provide tile flooring, while the kitchen and bathrooms also provide custom cabinetry and granite counter tops. The bedrooms are larger than average at 12X15 and 11X14. Mirrored doors, closets and the recently remodeled shared master bath has double sinks. Tons of storage!