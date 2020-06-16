All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:44 AM

1201 Buena Vista

1201 Buena Vista · (949) 275-6585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1201 Buena Vista, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coastline treasure located on the bluffs of San Clemente's central-north coast. This condo is located in an awesome part of town where you can walk down to the beach, and right over to the pier. Imagine waking up early in this freshly remodeled home, grabbing a cup of coffee, and checking the waves from your living room window - while the fireplace roars in the background. Or perhaps heading out for a sunset run down the beach path, steps from your new home - is more your style. Walking time from front door to beach access is less than 1 minute. Maybe you're more the type to enjoy a glass of wine with a book on one of your TWO new patios. This property has a private patio in the rear and an ocean view balcony off the dining room/living room. Views of Catalina, Dana Point and San Clemente's coast. With a big 1 car garage AND additional parking. This property is awesome. This property recently went through a fresh remodel including appliances, blinds, carpet and paint. New recessed lighting and dining room fan/light were installed as well. Kitchen, dining room and bathrooms provide tile flooring, while the kitchen and bathrooms also provide custom cabinetry and granite counter tops. The bedrooms are larger than average at 12X15 and 11X14. Mirrored doors, closets and the recently remodeled shared master bath has double sinks. Tons of storage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Buena Vista have any available units?
1201 Buena Vista has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1201 Buena Vista have?
Some of 1201 Buena Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Buena Vista currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Buena Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Buena Vista pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Buena Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1201 Buena Vista offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Buena Vista does offer parking.
Does 1201 Buena Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Buena Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Buena Vista have a pool?
No, 1201 Buena Vista does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Buena Vista have accessible units?
No, 1201 Buena Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Buena Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Buena Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Buena Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 Buena Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
