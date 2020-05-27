120 VIA MURCIA

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub new construction pet friendly

BRAND NEW HOME IN SEA SUMMIT!!! Very close to Famous San Clemente Surfing Beaches & Dana Point Harbor! - Brand new construction! Just built! Beautiful location in Sea Summit! Two story three bedrooms and three bathrooms house with a two car attached garage. Designer kitchen with top of the line appliances and large center island. Open floor plan with lots of windows & built in ceiling lighting all throughout the home. Gorgeous hardwood flooring downstairs & upstairs. Air conditioning for those hot summer days and a rear private outdoor area to enjoy all year long. Huge master bedroom with extra sitting room and spacious walk in closet. Master suite has his and her master bathroom sink vanity's', a soaking bathtub to relax in after a long day at the beach and a separate shower. One bedroom and bathroom is located on the first floor. Laundry room conveniently located on second floor with new washer & dryer included. Tenant has access to a stunning HOA Clubhouse which includes a pool, spa, fitness room and much more. Landlord pays for the HOA Dues. Submit on pet. One Year Lease Minimum. Please call agent Amber Yeilding for more information (949) 498-1690 ext. 3.



** SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY **

$4,600 = Monthly Rent

$4,700 = Security Deposit

1 Year Lease Minimum



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4056558)