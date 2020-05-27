All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 120 VIA MURCIA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
120 VIA MURCIA
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

120 VIA MURCIA

120 Via Murcia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

120 Via Murcia, San Clemente, CA 92672
West Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
pet friendly
BRAND NEW HOME IN SEA SUMMIT!!! Very close to Famous San Clemente Surfing Beaches & Dana Point Harbor! - Brand new construction! Just built! Beautiful location in Sea Summit! Two story three bedrooms and three bathrooms house with a two car attached garage. Designer kitchen with top of the line appliances and large center island. Open floor plan with lots of windows & built in ceiling lighting all throughout the home. Gorgeous hardwood flooring downstairs & upstairs. Air conditioning for those hot summer days and a rear private outdoor area to enjoy all year long. Huge master bedroom with extra sitting room and spacious walk in closet. Master suite has his and her master bathroom sink vanity's', a soaking bathtub to relax in after a long day at the beach and a separate shower. One bedroom and bathroom is located on the first floor. Laundry room conveniently located on second floor with new washer & dryer included. Tenant has access to a stunning HOA Clubhouse which includes a pool, spa, fitness room and much more. Landlord pays for the HOA Dues. Submit on pet. One Year Lease Minimum. Please call agent Amber Yeilding for more information (949) 498-1690 ext. 3.

** SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY **
$4,600 = Monthly Rent
$4,700 = Security Deposit
1 Year Lease Minimum

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4056558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 VIA MURCIA have any available units?
120 VIA MURCIA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 120 VIA MURCIA have?
Some of 120 VIA MURCIA's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 VIA MURCIA currently offering any rent specials?
120 VIA MURCIA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 VIA MURCIA pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 VIA MURCIA is pet friendly.
Does 120 VIA MURCIA offer parking?
Yes, 120 VIA MURCIA offers parking.
Does 120 VIA MURCIA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 VIA MURCIA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 VIA MURCIA have a pool?
Yes, 120 VIA MURCIA has a pool.
Does 120 VIA MURCIA have accessible units?
No, 120 VIA MURCIA does not have accessible units.
Does 120 VIA MURCIA have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 VIA MURCIA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 VIA MURCIA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 VIA MURCIA has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconiesSan Clemente Apartments with Gyms
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CAPoway, CA
Brea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego