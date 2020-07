Amenities

Located in a duplex, this unit is a 2-story, 2 bed/2.5 bath apartment that features spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs with a half bath downstairs. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Tile and laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen includes a freestanding electric range. Side enclosed patio area to put table and chairs. Attached 1 car garage plus carport and driveway space. Walking distance to shops and restaurants and not too far from the beach trails either!