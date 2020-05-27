All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated May 3 2019 at 7:13 AM

107 Avenida De La Grulla

107 Avenida De La Grulla · No Longer Available
Location

107 Avenida De La Grulla, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$2400- 2 bed room 1 bath walking distance to the beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Avenida De La Grulla have any available units?
107 Avenida De La Grulla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 107 Avenida De La Grulla currently offering any rent specials?
107 Avenida De La Grulla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Avenida De La Grulla pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Avenida De La Grulla is pet friendly.
Does 107 Avenida De La Grulla offer parking?
Yes, 107 Avenida De La Grulla offers parking.
Does 107 Avenida De La Grulla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Avenida De La Grulla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Avenida De La Grulla have a pool?
No, 107 Avenida De La Grulla does not have a pool.
Does 107 Avenida De La Grulla have accessible units?
No, 107 Avenida De La Grulla does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Avenida De La Grulla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Avenida De La Grulla has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Avenida De La Grulla have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Avenida De La Grulla does not have units with air conditioning.
