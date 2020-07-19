1060 Calle Del Cerro

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

First floor two bedroom, two bathroom, one car garage condominium in Vista Pacifica. This home has just come available nine years due to the great location in development. The floor plan is spacious with kitchen overlooking living room. The bedrooms are at either end of condo for complete privacy from each other and separated by the kitchen and main room. There is hardwood flooring throughout, a 6 months new dishwasher and Gas burning stove and washer dryer hook-ups in the unit. Additionally there is a detached one car garage, two pools and a clubhouse. Sorry, no pets.