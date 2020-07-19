All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

1060 Calle Del Cerro

1060 Calle Del Cerro · No Longer Available
Location

1060 Calle Del Cerro, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
First floor two bedroom, two bathroom, one car garage condominium in Vista Pacifica. This home has just come available nine years due to the great location in development. The floor plan is spacious with kitchen overlooking living room. The bedrooms are at either end of condo for complete privacy from each other and separated by the kitchen and main room. There is hardwood flooring throughout, a 6 months new dishwasher and Gas burning stove and washer dryer hook-ups in the unit. Additionally there is a detached one car garage, two pools and a clubhouse. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 Calle Del Cerro have any available units?
1060 Calle Del Cerro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1060 Calle Del Cerro have?
Some of 1060 Calle Del Cerro's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 Calle Del Cerro currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Calle Del Cerro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Calle Del Cerro pet-friendly?
No, 1060 Calle Del Cerro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1060 Calle Del Cerro offer parking?
Yes, 1060 Calle Del Cerro offers parking.
Does 1060 Calle Del Cerro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 Calle Del Cerro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Calle Del Cerro have a pool?
Yes, 1060 Calle Del Cerro has a pool.
Does 1060 Calle Del Cerro have accessible units?
No, 1060 Calle Del Cerro does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Calle Del Cerro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1060 Calle Del Cerro has units with dishwashers.
Does 1060 Calle Del Cerro have units with air conditioning?
No, 1060 Calle Del Cerro does not have units with air conditioning.
