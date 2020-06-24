All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

106 Avenida Cota

106 Avenida Cota · No Longer Available
Location

106 Avenida Cota, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Prime Southeast location meets incredible views in this charming 3 bedroom house! Not only does this one-of-a-kind property have location and views, it also has a large, lush backyard that backs up to San Mateo with its own private access to the many trails and hills behind it. Light and bright with ocean breezes flowing through all day, the house features a beautiful, remodeled Kitchen, lots of new, dual paned windows, crown mouldings, a stunning Master Suite, and lots of patio space to entertain family and guests. Situated just above the San Clemente municipal golf course in one of the best neighborhoods in San Clemente, the property has spectacular ocean views, golf course views, and San Mateo hills views. Ride a bike to Trestles straight from your backyard or hop on the 5 freeway and hit downtown in minutes. Kids can walk or ride a bike to Concordia Elementary school. Be sure to check out this unique property before it’s gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Avenida Cota have any available units?
106 Avenida Cota doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 106 Avenida Cota currently offering any rent specials?
106 Avenida Cota is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Avenida Cota pet-friendly?
No, 106 Avenida Cota is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 106 Avenida Cota offer parking?
Yes, 106 Avenida Cota offers parking.
Does 106 Avenida Cota have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Avenida Cota does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Avenida Cota have a pool?
No, 106 Avenida Cota does not have a pool.
Does 106 Avenida Cota have accessible units?
No, 106 Avenida Cota does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Avenida Cota have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Avenida Cota does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Avenida Cota have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Avenida Cota does not have units with air conditioning.
