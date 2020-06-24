106 Avenida Cota

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Prime Southeast location meets incredible views in this charming 3 bedroom house! Not only does this one-of-a-kind property have location and views, it also has a large, lush backyard that backs up to San Mateo with its own private access to the many trails and hills behind it. Light and bright with ocean breezes flowing through all day, the house features a beautiful, remodeled Kitchen, lots of new, dual paned windows, crown mouldings, a stunning Master Suite, and lots of patio space to entertain family and guests. Situated just above the San Clemente municipal golf course in one of the best neighborhoods in San Clemente, the property has spectacular ocean views, golf course views, and San Mateo hills views. Ride a bike to Trestles straight from your backyard or hop on the 5 freeway and hit downtown in minutes. Kids can walk or ride a bike to Concordia Elementary school. Be sure to check out this unique property before it’s gone!