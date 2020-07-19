1052 Calle Del Cerro

Amenities

UPGRADED 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with Garage! Single story 2 Bedroom ground floor location overlooking parklike grounds and tranquil babbling brook. New kitchen and baths, new stackable washer and dryer. Each bedroom has its own bathroom access. Open Floor Plan with the Living Room separating each bedroom. Vista Pacifica is going to be remodeling both pools soon!! You will love the grounds in this complex with lush landscaping, flowing creeks, babbling brooks, two pools and spas and clubhouse! Better photos coming soon.