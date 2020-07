Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This Ocean View South West San Clemente End Unit, Town home just finished a complete remodel, down to the studs, inlcuding all new windows and doors. Everything is brand new! This is a fantastic location. Huge back yard patio, with nice landscaped planter areas. 1 car garage, with lots of storage and an assigned 1 car parking space. Unit includes Washer/Dryer/Fridge, Water, Trash & HOA included. Alley access to the garage directly behind the unit.