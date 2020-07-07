All apartments in San Clemente
1001 Buena Vista #6

1001 Buena Vista · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Buena Vista, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ocean bluff Condo! - Spectacular 2 bedroom 2.5 bath located on the top of the bluff with a serene ocean view. End unit with one common wall. Walk to the beach or catch the ocean view from your living room. Large private patio connected to master bedroom. Very open floor plan with vaulted ceilings upstairs with ocean view deck. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom tile and quartz counter tops. Bathroom remodeled with custom tile and new vanities. Underground parking with two parking spaces. Common bluff area offers incredible 180 degree views. This unit includes a refrigerator, washer & dryer for your convenience. Water, sewer and trash paid.

(RLNE5249711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Buena Vista #6 have any available units?
1001 Buena Vista #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1001 Buena Vista #6 have?
Some of 1001 Buena Vista #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Buena Vista #6 currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Buena Vista #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Buena Vista #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Buena Vista #6 is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Buena Vista #6 offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Buena Vista #6 offers parking.
Does 1001 Buena Vista #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 Buena Vista #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Buena Vista #6 have a pool?
No, 1001 Buena Vista #6 does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Buena Vista #6 have accessible units?
No, 1001 Buena Vista #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Buena Vista #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Buena Vista #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Buena Vista #6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1001 Buena Vista #6 has units with air conditioning.

