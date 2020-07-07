1001 Buena Vista #6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Ocean bluff Condo! - Spectacular 2 bedroom 2.5 bath located on the top of the bluff with a serene ocean view. End unit with one common wall. Walk to the beach or catch the ocean view from your living room. Large private patio connected to master bedroom. Very open floor plan with vaulted ceilings upstairs with ocean view deck. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom tile and quartz counter tops. Bathroom remodeled with custom tile and new vanities. Underground parking with two parking spaces. Common bluff area offers incredible 180 degree views. This unit includes a refrigerator, washer & dryer for your convenience. Water, sewer and trash paid.



