Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:12 AM

The Penthouses at Capitol Park

1127 15th St · (602) 603-4215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1127 15th St, Sacramento, CA 95814
Downtown Sacramento

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1004 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Penthouses at Capitol Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
lobby
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
concierge
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
The Neighborhood ... Stroll. Eat. Drink. Shop. Experience.

Living right on the border of Downtown and Midtown Sacramento, you're close to all the action when you live at the Penthouses at Capitol Park. From swanky bars to high-end dining, theatre performances and charming boutiques, you don't have to travel far to experience the vitality and culture of city life. Easily walk to the nearby botanical gardens at Capitol Park, see fascinating exhibits at downtown museums or tour the historic neoclassical style State Capitol Building--all in the place you call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $47.67 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 first pet; $250 for additional pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. Garage lot, assigned: $200/month. Parking is optional; Guest parking available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Penthouses at Capitol Park have any available units?
The Penthouses at Capitol Park has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does The Penthouses at Capitol Park have?
Some of The Penthouses at Capitol Park's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Penthouses at Capitol Park currently offering any rent specials?
The Penthouses at Capitol Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Penthouses at Capitol Park pet-friendly?
Yes, The Penthouses at Capitol Park is pet friendly.
Does The Penthouses at Capitol Park offer parking?
Yes, The Penthouses at Capitol Park offers parking.
Does The Penthouses at Capitol Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Penthouses at Capitol Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Penthouses at Capitol Park have a pool?
Yes, The Penthouses at Capitol Park has a pool.
Does The Penthouses at Capitol Park have accessible units?
Yes, The Penthouses at Capitol Park has accessible units.
Does The Penthouses at Capitol Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Penthouses at Capitol Park has units with dishwashers.
