The Penthouses at Capitol Park

Lease Length: 6-13 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $47.67 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 first pet; $250 for additional pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. Garage lot, assigned: $200/month. Parking is optional; Guest parking available.