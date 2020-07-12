/
college glen
116 Apartments for rent in College-Glen, Sacramento, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
52 Units Available
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Huntington Apartments
3225 Julliard Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huntington Apartments in Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
3014 Chestnut Hill Drive
3014 Chestnut Hill Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
College Greens Duplex - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in College Greens.
Results within 1 mile of College-Glen
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
6 Units Available
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8812 La Riviera Drive Unit B
8812 La Riviera Drive, La Riviera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1191 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5886178)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3680 Southport Drive
3680 S Port Dr, Rosemont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Available! - Garage and small backyard Located in the heart of Midtown close to shops, restaurants and parks! No pets allowed. Renter's insurance required. No Smoking please. Screening Guidelines: 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8839 Salmon Falls Dr #B
8839 Salmon Falls Drive, La Riviera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1014 sqft
8839 Salmon Falls Dr #B Available 09/01/20 Updated 2bd/1.5 ba Town House near CSUS! - This updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town house is located in Sacramento near La Riviera Dr. and Watt Ave .
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
9041 Montoya Street #3
9041 Montoya Street, Rosemont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
840 sqft
Affordable 2bd/1ba Fourplex with Garage near Watt & Folsom Blvd - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom fourplex unit is located near Folsom Blvd & Watt Avenue.
Results within 5 miles of College-Glen
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1050 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
30 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,465
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,350
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
7 Units Available
Westwood
4900 Marconi Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come discover what is new at the Westwood Apartments in Carmichael, CA! Located in the heart of Sacramento our tranquil community is charmingly landscaped with redwoods, flowering vines sprawled throughout our seven acres of land.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
11 Units Available
The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1200 sqft
This upscale community is in an easy-to-access area. On-site amenities include four lighted tennis courts, a fitness center and a playground. Apartments are all spacious and include stainless steel appliances and wood-like flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,249
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,366
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1150 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments in Sacramento feature beautifully manicured grounds boasting ample open areas and picnic tables.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
3 Units Available
Woodlake Close
2059 Royal Oaks Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Woodlake Close offers cozy one and two bedroom apartments for rent that offer spacious kitchens, full-size washer and dryer in every unit, fireplace, patio or balcony, closet organizers and central heat and air.
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,200
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,235
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1005 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
940 sqft
Located adjacent to Pavilions Shopping Center and across from Campus Commons Golf Course, this community offers a picnic area, covered parking, sundeck and pool. Apartment features include granite countertops, patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances.
