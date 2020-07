Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet extra storage oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub bbq/grill fire pit game room yoga

Capitol Towers is so much more than your typical apartment in Sacramento. It feels like a mini-city tucked under a canopy of mature shade trees, offering privacy and luxury to everyone that calls it home. As you explore the sprawling grounds of the community, you’ll quickly understand why those looking to experience the authentic Sacramento lifestyle choose Capitol Towers Apartment Homes.



Capitol Towers offers more than a dozen different open-concept floor plans, ranging from cozy studio apartments to spacious three-bedroom homes. After a busy day, come home to an apartment in Sacramento, CA, and relax in style. The eat-in kitchen offers an upgraded appliance package, and the expansive counter space gives you all the room you need to create your favorite homemade meal. The bright and open lounge areas feature large windows that allow for plenty of natural light, and the hardwood floors throughout the apartment give it a polished and sophisticated feel. Upgraded apartments feature ma