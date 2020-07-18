Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful Two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Single Family House in Sacramento.



858 55th St is close to Porchlight Brewing Company, Selland's Market-Cafe East Sacramento, Evan's Kitchen and Catering, Clubhouse 56, Mimosa House, East Portal Park, Caleb Greenwood Elementary, Phoebe A. Hearst Elementary School, with easy access to 50 and 99, just a 15 min ride to Downtown Sacramento.



Unit Features:

- 2 bed/1 bath home

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner

- Electric heating system

- Washer and dryer

- Fireplace

- Double pane windows

- Patio

- Porch

- Garage



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Only cats are allowed

- Flat fee of $175.00 for water/trash/sewer

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5910180)