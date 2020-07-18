All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

858 55th St

858 55th Street · (833) 367-6963
Location

858 55th Street, Sacramento, CA 95819
East Sacramento

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2295 · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1047 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful Two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Single Family House in Sacramento.

858 55th St is close to Porchlight Brewing Company, Selland's Market-Cafe East Sacramento, Evan's Kitchen and Catering, Clubhouse 56, Mimosa House, East Portal Park, Caleb Greenwood Elementary, Phoebe A. Hearst Elementary School, with easy access to 50 and 99, just a 15 min ride to Downtown Sacramento.

Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath home
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Electric heating system
- Washer and dryer
- Fireplace
- Double pane windows
- Patio
- Porch
- Garage

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Only cats are allowed
- Flat fee of $175.00 for water/trash/sewer
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5910180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 858 55th St have any available units?
858 55th St has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 858 55th St have?
Some of 858 55th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 858 55th St currently offering any rent specials?
858 55th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 858 55th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 858 55th St is pet friendly.
Does 858 55th St offer parking?
Yes, 858 55th St offers parking.
Does 858 55th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 858 55th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 858 55th St have a pool?
No, 858 55th St does not have a pool.
Does 858 55th St have accessible units?
No, 858 55th St does not have accessible units.
Does 858 55th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 858 55th St has units with dishwashers.
