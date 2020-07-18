Amenities
Beautiful Two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Single Family House in Sacramento.
858 55th St is close to Porchlight Brewing Company, Selland's Market-Cafe East Sacramento, Evan's Kitchen and Catering, Clubhouse 56, Mimosa House, East Portal Park, Caleb Greenwood Elementary, Phoebe A. Hearst Elementary School, with easy access to 50 and 99, just a 15 min ride to Downtown Sacramento.
Unit Features:
- 2 bed/1 bath home
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Electric heating system
- Washer and dryer
- Fireplace
- Double pane windows
- Patio
- Porch
- Garage
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Only cats are allowed
- Flat fee of $175.00 for water/trash/sewer
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5910180)