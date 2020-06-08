All apartments in Sacramento
7877 Carione Walk

Location

7877 Carione Walk, Sacramento, CA 95823
Valley Hi - North Laguna

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to this sought after neighborhood of Villa Terrassa! This single story 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home built in 2008 is conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, parks, schools, and Hwy 99 & I-5. Situated in a small gated community, this home has new carpet, fresh new paint, a new garage door opener, and custom built-in in the living room. One could easily entertain in the living room/dining room combo with a gas fireplace or out on the private back patio. 1 car garage and 1 assigned parking space.

Please make sure to check out the Matterport video for a virtual walk through!

***Available Now***

***Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, and trash. Owner covers water and sewer***

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2. Last 2 months of pay stubs (If paid weekly, submit last 8 pay stubs. If paid bi-weekly or semi-monthly, submit last 4 pay stubs) -OR- if self-employed, submit Schedule 1040 of last 2 years of Federal tax returns.&nbsp;Application Fees - $45 non-refundable application fee must be paid for each occupant 18 years of age or older. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING WILL BE REQUIRED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THE RENTAL ADVERTISEMENT:&nbsp;Income and Credit Score - Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent and credit score of 600. Lease&nbsp;Term -&nbsp;12 month lease.&nbsp;Liability Waiver -&nbsp;Enrollment&nbsp;in property damage liability waiver and subject to additional rent of $19.95/mo. (details at&nbsp;norcalpm.com/pdlw).&nbsp;Pets - Excluding assistance animals, pets are not accepted unless otherwise specified in the advertisement. If advertisement specifies that pets are accepted, no more than 3 pets will be permitted. Pets and service animals will be required to submit pet applications for approval at norcalpm.com/pets. If approved, an increased deposit and monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be required.&nbsp;Common Reasons to be Declined - Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords or utility companies, credit score below required minimum limit, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, pets (aggressive breeds not permitted, see norcalpm.com/breeds), or move-in dates beyond 15 days after approval notice. Felonies or criminal charges related to illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, bodily harm or destruction of property, or any sexual related offenses will be cause for a denied application. Time is of the Essence - Applications are processed in the order they are received. The first complete and qualified application will be awarded the right to lease the property. If approved, your application is good for 30 days. Your application file will be closed if we do not receive all necessary information within one week of submission. Availability and terms are subject to change. Real Property Management Select does not guarantee the accuracy of square footage on listing. $150 Resident Services Fee due upon move-in. Additional information can be viewed on our complete application found here. For USPS mailboxes, it is the responsibility of the tenant to obtain key for mailbox through USPS to facilitate security of mail. Beware of Craigslist Scams -&nbsp;Real Property Management Select does not advertise rental properties on Craigslist.

Visit Rent916.com or call (916) 452-6000. Real Property Management Select is a California licensed real estate broker, and an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
CalDRE 01929055

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7877 Carione Walk have any available units?
7877 Carione Walk has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 7877 Carione Walk have?
Some of 7877 Carione Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7877 Carione Walk currently offering any rent specials?
7877 Carione Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7877 Carione Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 7877 Carione Walk is pet friendly.
Does 7877 Carione Walk offer parking?
Yes, 7877 Carione Walk does offer parking.
Does 7877 Carione Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7877 Carione Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7877 Carione Walk have a pool?
No, 7877 Carione Walk does not have a pool.
Does 7877 Carione Walk have accessible units?
No, 7877 Carione Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 7877 Carione Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 7877 Carione Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
