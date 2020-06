Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pool playground some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

condominum - Property Id: 286978



Two Bed one bath Condo with community security; it is newly painted with new floors, and the community pool and playground are included.

Ready to move in by May 25th. All adults will be screened by Home Owner's Association (HOA).

Serious renters, please contact (916) 753-5470 for more information.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286978

Property Id 286978



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5804979)