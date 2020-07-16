5384 Baccus Wy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court parking 24hr maintenance garage

Furnished North Natomas 3bd/2.5ba with 2 Car Garage - SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL HOME



This Furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house is located in the North Natomas area on North Sacramento near Natomas Blvd & Club Center Drive. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, minutes from downtown Sacramento.



Amenities include living room, dining area, fireplace, kitchen with lots of cabinet space, dishwasher, range, disposal, microwave, refrigerator, washer & dryer, central heat & air, 2 car garage, patio, fenced yard.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a lease expiring on April 30th, 2021, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $100.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.



For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.

The “Available Date” listed is an approximate move in date based on work that may be needed to prepare the home for a new tenant. The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.



