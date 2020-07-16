All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

5384 Baccus Wy

5384 Baccus Way · (916) 988-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5384 Baccus Way, Sacramento, CA 95835
Natomas Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5384 Baccus Wy · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Furnished North Natomas 3bd/2.5ba with 2 Car Garage - SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL HOME

This Furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house is located in the North Natomas area on North Sacramento near Natomas Blvd & Club Center Drive. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, minutes from downtown Sacramento.

Amenities include living room, dining area, fireplace, kitchen with lots of cabinet space, dishwasher, range, disposal, microwave, refrigerator, washer & dryer, central heat & air, 2 car garage, patio, fenced yard.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a lease expiring on April 30th, 2021, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $100.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.
The “Available Date” listed is an approximate move in date based on work that may be needed to prepare the home for a new tenant. The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

(RLNE4329692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5384 Baccus Wy have any available units?
5384 Baccus Wy has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 5384 Baccus Wy have?
Some of 5384 Baccus Wy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5384 Baccus Wy currently offering any rent specials?
5384 Baccus Wy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5384 Baccus Wy pet-friendly?
Yes, 5384 Baccus Wy is pet friendly.
Does 5384 Baccus Wy offer parking?
Yes, 5384 Baccus Wy offers parking.
Does 5384 Baccus Wy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5384 Baccus Wy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5384 Baccus Wy have a pool?
No, 5384 Baccus Wy does not have a pool.
Does 5384 Baccus Wy have accessible units?
No, 5384 Baccus Wy does not have accessible units.
Does 5384 Baccus Wy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5384 Baccus Wy has units with dishwashers.
