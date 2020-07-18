All apartments in Sacramento
Location

5301 East Commerce Way, Sacramento, CA 95835
Natomas Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6102 · Avail. now

$1,875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath townhouse with a generous 1700 square feet is the perfect place to call home! Conveniently located near the intersection of I5, I80 and Hwy 99, it's easy to get to where you need to go.

Dramatic high ceilings, a formal dining room, and a cozy gas fireplace greet you when you walk up to the main level. Enjoy your morning coffee on the private, spacious deck/balcony.

The kitchen is well appointed with room to congregate and share time.

Walk upstairs to the spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet and ensuite with a large soaking tub and separate stand up shower.

Finally, your new home is equipped with a very large, two car garage on the ground level with bonus storage under the stairs.

This home won't last, APPLY TODAY!

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity and pays a flat fee of $125 per month for water/sewer/trash.

PETS: No pets allowed

***Available mid July***

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2. Last 2 months of pay stubs (If paid weekly, submit last 8 pay stubs. If paid bi-weekly or semi-monthly, submit last 4 pay stubs) -OR- if self-employed, submit Schedule 1040 of last 2 years of Federal tax returns.&nbsp;Application Fees - $45 non-refundable application fee must be paid for each occupant 18 years of age or older. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING WILL BE REQUIRED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THE RENTAL ADVERTISEMENT:&nbsp;Income and Credit Score - Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent and credit score of 600. Lease&nbsp;Term -&nbsp;12 month lease.&nbsp;Liability Waiver -&nbsp;Enrollment&nbsp;in property damage liability waiver and subject to additional rent of $19.95/mo. (details at&nbsp;norcalpm.com/pdlw).&nbsp;Pets - Excluding assistance animals, pets are not accepted unless otherwise specified in the advertisement. If advertisement specifies that pets are accepted, no more than 3 pets will be permitted. Pets and service animals will be required to submit pet applications for approval at norcalpm.com/pets. If approved, an increased deposit and monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be required.&nbsp;Common Reasons to be Declined - Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords or utility companies, credit score below required minimum limit, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, pets (aggressive breeds not permitted, see norcalpm.com/breeds), or move-in dates beyond 15 days after approval notice. Felonies or criminal charges related to illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, bodily harm or destruction of property, or any sexual related offenses will be cause for a denied application. Time is of the Essence - Applications are processed in the order they are received. The first complete and qualified application will be awarded the right to lease the property. If approved, your application is good for 30 days. Your application file will be closed if we do not receive all necessary information within one week of submission. Availability and terms are subject to change. Real Property Management Select does not guarantee the accuracy of square footage on listing. $150 Resident Services Fee due upon move-in. Additional information can be viewed on our complete application found here. For USPS mailboxes, it is the responsibility of the tenant to obtain key for mailbox through USPS to facilitate security of mail. Beware of Craigslist Scams -&nbsp;Real Property Management Select does not advertise rental properties on Craigslist.

Visit Rent916.com or call (916) 452-6000. Real Property Management Select is a California licensed real estate broker, and an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
CalDRE 01929055

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 East Commerce Way have any available units?
5301 East Commerce Way has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 East Commerce Way have?
Some of 5301 East Commerce Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 East Commerce Way currently offering any rent specials?
5301 East Commerce Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 East Commerce Way pet-friendly?
No, 5301 East Commerce Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 5301 East Commerce Way offer parking?
Yes, 5301 East Commerce Way offers parking.
Does 5301 East Commerce Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 East Commerce Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 East Commerce Way have a pool?
No, 5301 East Commerce Way does not have a pool.
Does 5301 East Commerce Way have accessible units?
No, 5301 East Commerce Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 East Commerce Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 East Commerce Way does not have units with dishwashers.
