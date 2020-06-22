All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003

4800 Westlake Parkway · (916) 961-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4800 Westlake Parkway, Sacramento, CA 95835
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003 Available 07/01/20 Two-story Modern 2 Bed 2.5 bath 1,288 sqft Westlake Condo in Natomas - Rental Qualifications and Policies for this property:

• FICO score of 650 or higher
• Income of three times the rent
• No evictions nor open bankruptcies
• Owner will not accept a cosigner
• Security deposit must be received within 24 hours of approved application
• Must take possession of the property within two weeks of approved application
• Pets will not be considered
• No smoking of any kind is allowed in the home
• Tenant pays flat fee of $50 for water, sewer and trash utilities
• Available with a one-year lease term

Near Del Paso Road and El Centro Road in Westlake Villas, Natomas, this modern two-story duplex offers two bedrooms and one two and a half bathrooms. This home has programmable central heat and air conditioning and overhead sprinkler system. The ground floor entry has laminate flooring, six panel door, coat closet, door to the one-car garage and a carpeted stairway that leads to the second floor. This immaculate condo has custom paint, dual pane windows with faux wood shutters, vertical blinds and curtains throughout 1,288 square feet of living space. The living room has laminate flooring, recessed lighting, stand-alone faux fireplace with heat setting, dining nook with overhead lighting, ceiling fan and a slider to the balcony. The half bath has laminate flooring and a pedestal sink.

The eat-in kitchen has laminate flooring, maple cabinets, tile counters, and is equipped with:

• frost-free refrigerator
• gas range with self-cleaning oven
• microwave
• dishwasher
• stainless steel double sink with garbage disposal

The second floor has all new cocoa carpeting. The master bedroom has carpeting, mirrored sliding door closet and a ceiling fan. The master bath has laminate flooring and a shower over tub. The second bedroom has carpeting, mirrored sliding door closet, overhead lighting and ceiling fan. The hall bath bath has laminate flooring and features a shower over Roman tub with glass doors.

The laundry room is located on the landing between the two floors and has linoleum flooring, overhead cabinets, linen closet and is equipped with a washer and dryer. This home is located in the Natomas Unified School District. Condo comes with a parking pass for one vehicle.

• Yard maintenance is HOA responsibility.

As we are first-come first-serve on application processing, you may wish to apply immediately if you think you want to rent this property. Security deposit must be received within 24 hours of approved application. You must take possession of the property within two weeks of your approved application. If you have any questions or would like to make sure you meet the minimum criteria for this property, please call prior to applying. We respond to emails and phone calls seven days a week. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws – Lic #00948825.

***Please, do not disturb the residents.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5580806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003 have any available units?
4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003 has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003 have?
Some of 4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003 currently offering any rent specials?
4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003 pet-friendly?
No, 4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003 offer parking?
Yes, 4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003 does offer parking.
Does 4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003 have a pool?
Yes, 4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003 has a pool.
Does 4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003 have accessible units?
No, 4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003 does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave
Sacramento, CA 95833
The Creek at 2645
2645 Stonecreek Dr
Sacramento, CA 95833
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95825
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive
Sacramento, CA 95826
GIO Apartments
3675 T St
Sacramento, CA 95816
Waverly Flats
6200 Greenhaven Drive
Sacramento, CA 95831
Morningside Creek Apartments
410 Bell Ave
Sacramento, CA 95838
Granite Point
4500 Truxel Rd
Sacramento, CA 95834

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity