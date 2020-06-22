Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

4800 Westlake Pkwy #1003 Available 07/01/20 Two-story Modern 2 Bed 2.5 bath 1,288 sqft Westlake Condo in Natomas - Rental Qualifications and Policies for this property:



• FICO score of 650 or higher

• Income of three times the rent

• No evictions nor open bankruptcies

• Owner will not accept a cosigner

• Security deposit must be received within 24 hours of approved application

• Must take possession of the property within two weeks of approved application

• Pets will not be considered

• No smoking of any kind is allowed in the home

• Tenant pays flat fee of $50 for water, sewer and trash utilities

• Available with a one-year lease term



Near Del Paso Road and El Centro Road in Westlake Villas, Natomas, this modern two-story duplex offers two bedrooms and one two and a half bathrooms. This home has programmable central heat and air conditioning and overhead sprinkler system. The ground floor entry has laminate flooring, six panel door, coat closet, door to the one-car garage and a carpeted stairway that leads to the second floor. This immaculate condo has custom paint, dual pane windows with faux wood shutters, vertical blinds and curtains throughout 1,288 square feet of living space. The living room has laminate flooring, recessed lighting, stand-alone faux fireplace with heat setting, dining nook with overhead lighting, ceiling fan and a slider to the balcony. The half bath has laminate flooring and a pedestal sink.



The eat-in kitchen has laminate flooring, maple cabinets, tile counters, and is equipped with:



• frost-free refrigerator

• gas range with self-cleaning oven

• microwave

• dishwasher

• stainless steel double sink with garbage disposal



The second floor has all new cocoa carpeting. The master bedroom has carpeting, mirrored sliding door closet and a ceiling fan. The master bath has laminate flooring and a shower over tub. The second bedroom has carpeting, mirrored sliding door closet, overhead lighting and ceiling fan. The hall bath bath has laminate flooring and features a shower over Roman tub with glass doors.



The laundry room is located on the landing between the two floors and has linoleum flooring, overhead cabinets, linen closet and is equipped with a washer and dryer. This home is located in the Natomas Unified School District. Condo comes with a parking pass for one vehicle.



• Yard maintenance is HOA responsibility.



As we are first-come first-serve on application processing, you may wish to apply immediately if you think you want to rent this property. Security deposit must be received within 24 hours of approved application. You must take possession of the property within two weeks of your approved application. If you have any questions or would like to make sure you meet the minimum criteria for this property, please call prior to applying. We respond to emails and phone calls seven days a week. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws – Lic #00948825.



***Please, do not disturb the residents.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5580806)