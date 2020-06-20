480 Lug Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Trendy Condo located in The Mills at Broadway - Property Id: 287638



Fabulous 2 story town home with 1 car garage. The living room/kitchen is an open concept area has beautiful plank flooring, pendant lighting at the long Quartz kitchen island, white cabinetry with polished nickel finishes. All SS appliances in the kitchen. Half bath and storage on the first floor along with garage access. Two upstairs bedrooms with full baths, plank flooring, good lighting and privacy blinds. Master Suite with walk in closet, ceiling fan, dual sinks, large shower. Full size stack-able washer and dryer. Enjoy your front patio with added privacy panels. Garage is pre- wired for electric cars and charging stations are available down the street by the newly completed dog park, urban farm and 4 acre park. Nearby enjoy new bike paths connecting to the Sacramento/American River Trail, retail shopping and dining. Owner pays water, sewer, garbage. One small dog allowed with $35/mo pet rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287638

(RLNE5808364)