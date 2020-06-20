All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 480 Lug Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
480 Lug Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

480 Lug Ln

480 Lug Lane · (916) 475-3187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

480 Lug Lane, Sacramento, CA 95818
Upper Land Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $2250 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1009 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Trendy Condo located in The Mills at Broadway - Property Id: 287638

Fabulous 2 story town home with 1 car garage. The living room/kitchen is an open concept area has beautiful plank flooring, pendant lighting at the long Quartz kitchen island, white cabinetry with polished nickel finishes. All SS appliances in the kitchen. Half bath and storage on the first floor along with garage access. Two upstairs bedrooms with full baths, plank flooring, good lighting and privacy blinds. Master Suite with walk in closet, ceiling fan, dual sinks, large shower. Full size stack-able washer and dryer. Enjoy your front patio with added privacy panels. Garage is pre- wired for electric cars and charging stations are available down the street by the newly completed dog park, urban farm and 4 acre park. Nearby enjoy new bike paths connecting to the Sacramento/American River Trail, retail shopping and dining. Owner pays water, sewer, garbage. One small dog allowed with $35/mo pet rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287638
Property Id 287638

(RLNE5808364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Lug Ln have any available units?
480 Lug Ln has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 480 Lug Ln have?
Some of 480 Lug Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 Lug Ln currently offering any rent specials?
480 Lug Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Lug Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 480 Lug Ln is pet friendly.
Does 480 Lug Ln offer parking?
Yes, 480 Lug Ln does offer parking.
Does 480 Lug Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 480 Lug Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Lug Ln have a pool?
No, 480 Lug Ln does not have a pool.
Does 480 Lug Ln have accessible units?
No, 480 Lug Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Lug Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 Lug Ln has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 480 Lug Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

McKenzie at Natomas Park
4601 Blackrock Dr
Sacramento, CA 95835
Harbor Oaks Apartment Homes
2227 River Plaza Dr
Sacramento, CA 95833
Fremont Mews
1400 P St
Sacramento, CA 95814
The Penthouses at Capitol Park
1127 15th St
Sacramento, CA 95814
GIO Apartments
3675 T St
Sacramento, CA 95816
The Carlaw
1020 R Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
Woodlake Close
2059 Royal Oaks Dr
Sacramento, CA 91010
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd
Sacramento, CA 95834

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity