Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

412 Washington Square

412 Washington Sq · (916) 863-6600 ext. 221
Location

412 Washington Sq, Sacramento, CA 95811
New Era Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 412 Washington Square · Avail. Aug 5

$2,550

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1229 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
412 Washington Square Available 08/05/20 Executive Condo Near UC Davis wont last! - Live in the heart of the city without having to sacrifice! With new construction in 2008, this modern 1229 square foot condo features granite counters, zoned central heat and air, 2 master suites with walk in closets, and a rare for downtown attached 2 car garage. Unit includes front loading washer/dryer, and refrigerator. Available August 5th 2020 - Drive by but Please do not disturb current tenants.
More info and applications on our website www.capitalmgnt.com Fill out a guest card to get notified of our showing schedule.

Terms: $2550 per month, $2550 deposit. Minimum 1 year lease. Owner pays water, sewer, and garbage. Tenant pays all other utilities.

Pets Negotiable

Broker license #01850105,

(RLNE2388822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Washington Square have any available units?
412 Washington Square has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Washington Square have?
Some of 412 Washington Square's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Washington Square currently offering any rent specials?
412 Washington Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Washington Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Washington Square is pet friendly.
Does 412 Washington Square offer parking?
Yes, 412 Washington Square offers parking.
Does 412 Washington Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Washington Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Washington Square have a pool?
No, 412 Washington Square does not have a pool.
Does 412 Washington Square have accessible units?
No, 412 Washington Square does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Washington Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Washington Square does not have units with dishwashers.
