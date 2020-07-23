Amenities

412 Washington Square Available 08/05/20 Executive Condo Near UC Davis wont last! - Live in the heart of the city without having to sacrifice! With new construction in 2008, this modern 1229 square foot condo features granite counters, zoned central heat and air, 2 master suites with walk in closets, and a rare for downtown attached 2 car garage. Unit includes front loading washer/dryer, and refrigerator. Available August 5th 2020 - Drive by but Please do not disturb current tenants.

Fill out a guest card to get notified of our showing schedule.



Terms: $2550 per month, $2550 deposit. Minimum 1 year lease. Owner pays water, sewer, and garbage. Tenant pays all other utilities.



Pets Negotiable



