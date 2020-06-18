4117 Adriatic Sea Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Make this attractive, unfurnished, single-family home property rental yours today! Come experience living on a serene Sundance Lake neighborhood in Sacramento of this 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms house.



The spacious interiors kitchen is equipped with a smooth countertop, fine cabinetry, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, range/oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. In-unit washer/dryer are also provided along with central air conditioning. A yard with a patio and BBQ area outside awaits the lucky renters to enjoy, but they must maintain the yard. No pets and no smoking, sorry. It also comes with a 2-car attached garage.



The tenant will be responsible for all utilities including trash, water, sewage, electricity, gas, cable, Internet, landscaping, and HOA fees which is $38/month.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bus lines:

174 JIBE Southwest - 0.2 mile

171 JIBE Westside - 0.5 mile

170 JIBE Eastside - 0.6 mile

13 NATOMAS/ARDEN - 0.7 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5668237)