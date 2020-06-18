All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:51 AM

4117 Adriatic Sea Way

4117 Adriatic Sea Way · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4117 Adriatic Sea Way, Sacramento, CA 95834
Sundance Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Make this attractive, unfurnished, single-family home property rental yours today! Come experience living on a serene Sundance Lake neighborhood in Sacramento of this 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms house.

The spacious interiors kitchen is equipped with a smooth countertop, fine cabinetry, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, range/oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. In-unit washer/dryer are also provided along with central air conditioning. A yard with a patio and BBQ area outside awaits the lucky renters to enjoy, but they must maintain the yard. No pets and no smoking, sorry. It also comes with a 2-car attached garage.

The tenant will be responsible for all utilities including trash, water, sewage, electricity, gas, cable, Internet, landscaping, and HOA fees which is $38/month.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bus lines:
174 JIBE Southwest - 0.2 mile
171 JIBE Westside - 0.5 mile
170 JIBE Eastside - 0.6 mile
13 NATOMAS/ARDEN - 0.7 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 Adriatic Sea Way have any available units?
4117 Adriatic Sea Way has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 4117 Adriatic Sea Way have?
Some of 4117 Adriatic Sea Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 Adriatic Sea Way currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Adriatic Sea Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Adriatic Sea Way pet-friendly?
No, 4117 Adriatic Sea Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 4117 Adriatic Sea Way offer parking?
Yes, 4117 Adriatic Sea Way does offer parking.
Does 4117 Adriatic Sea Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4117 Adriatic Sea Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Adriatic Sea Way have a pool?
No, 4117 Adriatic Sea Way does not have a pool.
Does 4117 Adriatic Sea Way have accessible units?
No, 4117 Adriatic Sea Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Adriatic Sea Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4117 Adriatic Sea Way has units with dishwashers.
