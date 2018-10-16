All apartments in Sacramento
3414 J St.
Location

3414 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816
East Sacramento

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2490 · Avail. now

$2,490

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
fire pit
bbq/grill
Newly remodeled luxury 1 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 289789

Newly Remodeled Luxury 1 Bed, 1 Bath Residence This residence is situated just outside the heart of the "Fabulous Forties", the city's most quintessential and desirable neighborhood. An open floor plan allows great flow from the kitchen through a full dining room spacious dining and living room. There is a spacious master bedroom with a door out to a balcony looking out of the back of the home onto the patio. The bathroom is equipped with a double vanity and a tub / shower. FEATURES: - Completely remodeled in 2018 - New central heating and air - New plumbing - New electrical - New floors - New granite/quartzite countertops - Solid wood custom cabinetry - Under cabinet lighting - New stainless steel appliances - Natural stone shower walls and floors - Washer/dryer in unit - Dishwasher - Gas cooktop - Garbage disposal - Gas fireplace - Centrally networked for cable/ethernet/phone Courtyard with gas fire pit - Grilling area with Weber Grill - Outdoor patio furniture
Property Id 289789

(RLNE5816728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3414 J St have any available units?
3414 J St has a unit available for $2,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 J St have?
Some of 3414 J St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 J St currently offering any rent specials?
3414 J St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 J St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3414 J St is pet friendly.
Does 3414 J St offer parking?
No, 3414 J St does not offer parking.
Does 3414 J St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3414 J St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 J St have a pool?
No, 3414 J St does not have a pool.
Does 3414 J St have accessible units?
No, 3414 J St does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 J St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3414 J St has units with dishwashers.

