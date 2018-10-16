3414 J St.

Amenities
Newly remodeled luxury 1 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 289789
Newly Remodeled Luxury 1 Bed, 1 Bath Residence This residence is situated just outside the heart of the "Fabulous Forties", the city's most quintessential and desirable neighborhood. An open floor plan allows great flow from the kitchen through a full dining room spacious dining and living room. There is a spacious master bedroom with a door out to a balcony looking out of the back of the home onto the patio. The bathroom is equipped with a double vanity and a tub / shower. FEATURES: - Completely remodeled in 2018 - New central heating and air - New plumbing - New electrical - New floors - New granite/quartzite countertops - Solid wood custom cabinetry - Under cabinet lighting - New stainless steel appliances - Natural stone shower walls and floors - Washer/dryer in unit - Dishwasher - Gas cooktop - Garbage disposal - Gas fireplace - Centrally networked for cable/ethernet/phone Courtyard with gas fire pit - Grilling area with Weber Grill - Outdoor patio furniture
