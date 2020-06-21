All apartments in Sacramento
2819 E Street | Unit #3
2819 E Street | Unit #3

2819 E Street · (916) 835-7482
Location

2819 E Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
New Era Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2819 E Street | Unit #3 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
dogs allowed
Recently Remodeled 1Br/1BA Midtown Apartment in a Charming, quiet complex! - This apartment is a perfect 10! Beautiful and recently remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is located in a quiet, landscaped courtyard setting. Within walking distance to McKinley Park, midtowns best restaurants, and shops! This inviting unit offers 650 square feet with a light, bright, and open floor plan with a private backyard patio. Vaulted ceilings and a warm neutral color scheme throughout. Located in a great mid-town neighborhood with easy access to Interstate 80.

Unit offers newer laminate flooring, new kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. This charming apartment is within walking distance to many restaurants and mid-town amenities. Close to transportation and easy freeway access. Just a few miles away from Sacramento City College, California State University, and Cosumnes River College!

Nice open family room with vaulted ceilings, and the cozy kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, the dishwasher, stove, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. Home has a shared washer and dryer in the building.

Includes central air conditioning and heating. 1 year minimum lease term. Parking available behind the building or along the street. Sorry, no smoking and no dogs allowed. A cat or other small caged pets will be considered.
The Water, Sewer, Garbage are paid by the Property Owner and Sac City Rentals offers a completely Free Application Process! Great landlords, very responsive and professional. Looking for tenants who will pay their rent on time and take pride in their home. Please visit www.SacCityRentals.com for complete details and showing times!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5849325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 E Street | Unit #3 have any available units?
2819 E Street | Unit #3 has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 2819 E Street | Unit #3 have?
Some of 2819 E Street | Unit #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 E Street | Unit #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2819 E Street | Unit #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 E Street | Unit #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2819 E Street | Unit #3 is pet friendly.
Does 2819 E Street | Unit #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2819 E Street | Unit #3 does offer parking.
Does 2819 E Street | Unit #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2819 E Street | Unit #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 E Street | Unit #3 have a pool?
No, 2819 E Street | Unit #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2819 E Street | Unit #3 have accessible units?
No, 2819 E Street | Unit #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 E Street | Unit #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2819 E Street | Unit #3 has units with dishwashers.
