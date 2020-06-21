2819 E Street | Unit #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard parking dogs allowed

Recently Remodeled 1Br/1BA Midtown Apartment in a Charming, quiet complex! - This apartment is a perfect 10! Beautiful and recently remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is located in a quiet, landscaped courtyard setting. Within walking distance to McKinley Park, midtowns best restaurants, and shops! This inviting unit offers 650 square feet with a light, bright, and open floor plan with a private backyard patio. Vaulted ceilings and a warm neutral color scheme throughout. Located in a great mid-town neighborhood with easy access to Interstate 80.



Unit offers newer laminate flooring, new kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. This charming apartment is within walking distance to many restaurants and mid-town amenities. Close to transportation and easy freeway access. Just a few miles away from Sacramento City College, California State University, and Cosumnes River College!



Nice open family room with vaulted ceilings, and the cozy kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, the dishwasher, stove, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. Home has a shared washer and dryer in the building.



Includes central air conditioning and heating. 1 year minimum lease term. Parking available behind the building or along the street. Sorry, no smoking and no dogs allowed. A cat or other small caged pets will be considered.

The Water, Sewer, Garbage are paid by the Property Owner and Sac City Rentals offers a completely Free Application Process! Great landlords, very responsive and professional. Looking for tenants who will pay their rent on time and take pride in their home. Please visit www.SacCityRentals.com for complete details and showing times!



No Dogs Allowed



