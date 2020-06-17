All apartments in Sacramento
Find more places like 2474 American River Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sacramento, CA
/
2474 American River Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

2474 American River Dr

2474 American River Drive · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sacramento
See all
Sierra Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2474 American River Drive, Sacramento, CA 95825
Sierra Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1676 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Spacious and Stylish Two Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Sacramento.

This property is surrounded by gorgeous mature trees and manicured grounds.
This home has a semi-open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. The oversized living room features a fireplace, high ceilings, plenty of natural light and access to your private backyard and rose garden.

The kitchen is open and large with Tons of cabinet space. This home also features a den/office with a built-in bar for your enjoyment, the master bedroom also has an oversized closet and a huge bathroom, the second bedroom is also large and has plenty of closet space, this home has an attached garage as well as guest parking.

2474 American River Dr is near Sacramento Country Day School, AllGood Driving School and Sierra Oaks K-8, Save Mart Supermarkets, Safeway and Arden Towne Gas & Mini-Mart. Coffee shops include Peet's Coffee and Tea, Temple Coffee and Bella Bru. Restaurants include Zinfandel Grille, Yo-Yo Yogurt, and Domino's Pizza. Also near California State University - Sacramento, East Portal Park, and Tahoe Park.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- The monthly charge for water, sewer, garbage as a chargeback.
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/2474-American-River-Dr-Sacramento-CA-95825

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: erb4p9bft6cm69n

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5860601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2474 American River Dr have any available units?
2474 American River Dr has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 2474 American River Dr have?
Some of 2474 American River Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2474 American River Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2474 American River Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2474 American River Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2474 American River Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 2474 American River Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2474 American River Dr does offer parking.
Does 2474 American River Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2474 American River Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2474 American River Dr have a pool?
No, 2474 American River Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2474 American River Dr have accessible units?
No, 2474 American River Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2474 American River Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2474 American River Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2474 American River Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Creek at 2645
2645 Stonecreek Dr
Sacramento, CA 95833
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way
Sacramento, CA 95825
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln
Sacramento, CA 95815
River Terrace Apartment Homes
2593 Millcreek Dr
Sacramento, CA 95833
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive
Sacramento, CA 95826
H16 Apartments
731 North 16th Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
19J
1827 J Street
Sacramento, CA 95811
Kensington
3644 Kings Way
Sacramento, CA 95821

Similar Pages

Sacramento 1 BedroomsSacramento 2 Bedrooms
Sacramento Apartments with BalconySacramento Apartments with Parking
Sacramento Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Concord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Elk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CAVacaville, CA
Arden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PocketSouth NatomasMidtown
Valley Hi North LagunaDowntown SacramentoGreenhaven
Natomas ParkCollege Glen

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra CollegeSolano Community College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity