w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage coffee bar

Spacious and Stylish Two Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Sacramento.



This property is surrounded by gorgeous mature trees and manicured grounds.

This home has a semi-open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. The oversized living room features a fireplace, high ceilings, plenty of natural light and access to your private backyard and rose garden.



The kitchen is open and large with Tons of cabinet space. This home also features a den/office with a built-in bar for your enjoyment, the master bedroom also has an oversized closet and a huge bathroom, the second bedroom is also large and has plenty of closet space, this home has an attached garage as well as guest parking.



2474 American River Dr is near Sacramento Country Day School, AllGood Driving School and Sierra Oaks K-8, Save Mart Supermarkets, Safeway and Arden Towne Gas & Mini-Mart. Coffee shops include Peet's Coffee and Tea, Temple Coffee and Bella Bru. Restaurants include Zinfandel Grille, Yo-Yo Yogurt, and Domino's Pizza. Also near California State University - Sacramento, East Portal Park, and Tahoe Park.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- The monthly charge for water, sewer, garbage as a chargeback.

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/2474-American-River-Dr-Sacramento-CA-95825



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



