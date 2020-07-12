/
sierra oaks
133 Apartments for rent in Sierra Oaks, Arden-Arcade, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,350
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
11 Units Available
The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1200 sqft
This upscale community is in an easy-to-access area. On-site amenities include four lighted tennis courts, a fitness center and a playground. Apartments are all spacious and include stainless steel appliances and wood-like flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
6 Units Available
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
52 Units Available
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,200
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Villas at Fair Oaks
2233 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
940 sqft
Located adjacent to Pavilions Shopping Center and across from Campus Commons Golf Course, this community offers a picnic area, covered parking, sundeck and pool. Apartment features include granite countertops, patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Huntington Apartments
3225 Julliard Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huntington Apartments in Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
3 Units Available
Larkspur
2525 Larkspur Ln, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
936 sqft
Larkspur Apartments in Sacramento, CA features newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8812 La Riviera Drive Unit B
8812 La Riviera Drive, La Riviera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1191 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5886178)
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
544 Woodside Oaks, #2
544 Woodside Oaks, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
544 Woodside Oaks, #2 Available 09/03/20 Two bedroom Condo in Alicante Villas - Stunning newly updated 2 bedroom and 2 bath unit with cozy living room, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer/dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
792 Woodside East Lane Unit 11
792 Woodside Ln E, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
962 sqft
792 Woodside East Lane Unit 11 Available 08/14/20 - There will be a flat rate of $50 for utilities each month, due on the 1st along with rent.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2430 Larkspur Lane Unit 282
2430 Larkspur Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
990 sqft
- No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5867243)
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
605 Woodside Sierra
605 Woodside Sierra, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1228 sqft
To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus Don't miss this very nice condo for rent in the Woodside community! This home features 2 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2336 Villanova Cir Apt 3
2336 Villanovo Circle, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
900 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Apartment in Sacramento Welcome to the new standard in Arden! This newly remodeled apartment home offers sophistication, comfort, and quality refinement in a great location close to everything.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1019 Dornajo Way #263
1019 Dornajo Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
968 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4812931)
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
3014 Chestnut Hill Drive
3014 Chestnut Hill Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
College Greens Duplex - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in College Greens.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2400 Northrop Avenue
2400 Northrop Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Available 04/11/20 Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the right unit of a duplex and the left unit is also available for rent.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2402 Northrop Avenue
2402 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the left unit of a duplex and the right unit is also available for rent.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3436 Mayfair Drive
3436 Mayfair Drive, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1911 sqft
3436 Mayfair Drive Available 08/01/20 Arden Area 4 Bedroom Available - This lovely 4 bedroom 2 full bath rental home has been completely updated just for you.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2208 Woodside Lane, 6
2208 Woodside Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
781 sqft
2 bed 1 bath Condo! - 2208 Woodside Lane, Unit 6 is an inviting, cozy condo in the heart of Sacramento.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8839 Salmon Falls Dr #B
8839 Salmon Falls Drive, La Riviera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1014 sqft
8839 Salmon Falls Dr #B Available 09/01/20 Updated 2bd/1.5 ba Town House near CSUS! - This updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town house is located in Sacramento near La Riviera Dr. and Watt Ave .
