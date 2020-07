Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking new construction

Spacious New Construction 2 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 278329



**Move in special 1 month off when signing a 13 months lease****

This gorgeous brand new construction will give you 1176 square feet of generous space to enjoy and entertain. It is situated in the amenity-rich area of Midtown Sacramento at 23rd and K St. Walking distance to Cornerstone cafe, Temple Coffee Roasters, Chicago Fire, Thai Basil Modern Style and great views .The living room boasts a large floor plan great for entertaining. Master bedroom is spacious and it features a master bathroom inside. Second bathroom in the hallway. The open kitchen looks into the living room The laundry room is located in the hallway next to the bedrooms. Spacious patios with amazing views Brand new construction - New floors - New granite/quartzite countertops -New stainless steel appliances - Washer/dryer in unit - Dishwasher - Gas cooktop - Garbage disposal - Centrally networked for cable/ethernet/phone Secure gated parking available for an extra monthly charge Water Sewer and Trash Flat fee monthly

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2301-k-st-sacramento-ca-unit-204/278329

Property Id 278329



(RLNE5946988)