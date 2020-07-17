Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities community garden parking garage

Beautiful Large 1 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 239336



Our 1 bed 1 Bath is located in the heart of downtown Sacramento! Enjoy life on beautiful tree-lined streets, with easy access to transportation, shopping, entertainment, parks and the State Capitol!Located Across the Street From the Fremont Community Garden in a Neighborhood of Newer Apartments and Homes!Monthly Rent: $1795Deposit: $1000 Additional Deposit $600 WST $50 monthlyPet rent $25 per petCentral heat/air, dishwasher, electric stove, spacious closets, washer and dryer in unit, great location.Parking garage available for an additional charge.Give us a call if you would like a tour.Come and Discover Downtown Living and Leave the Commute Behind!



*Please see below for the application link:



https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/104840



In order to run the application, I will need a copy of your ID and proof of income(offer letter, pay stubs, bank statement..) sent to my email juliad@vertusproperties.com.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1626-14th-st-sacramento-ca/239336

