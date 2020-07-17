All apartments in Sacramento
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1626 14th St

1626 14th Street · (916) 833-8824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1626 14th Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Downtown Sacramento

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1795 · Avail. now

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
community garden
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
garage
Beautiful Large 1 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 239336

Our 1 bed 1 Bath is located in the heart of downtown Sacramento! Enjoy life on beautiful tree-lined streets, with easy access to transportation, shopping, entertainment, parks and the State Capitol!Located Across the Street From the Fremont Community Garden in a Neighborhood of Newer Apartments and Homes!Monthly Rent: $1795Deposit: $1000 Additional Deposit $600 WST $50 monthlyPet rent $25 per petCentral heat/air, dishwasher, electric stove, spacious closets, washer and dryer in unit, great location.Parking garage available for an additional charge.Give us a call if you would like a tour.Come and Discover Downtown Living and Leave the Commute Behind!

*Please see below for the application link:

https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/104840

In order to run the application, I will need a copy of your ID and proof of income(offer letter, pay stubs, bank statement..) sent to my email juliad@vertusproperties.com.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1626-14th-st-sacramento-ca/239336
Property Id 239336

(RLNE5962408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 14th St have any available units?
1626 14th St has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 14th St have?
Some of 1626 14th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
1626 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1626 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 1626 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 1626 14th St offers parking.
Does 1626 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1626 14th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 14th St have a pool?
No, 1626 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 1626 14th St have accessible units?
No, 1626 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 14th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1626 14th St has units with dishwashers.
