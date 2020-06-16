1530 Glidden Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath 1,079sqft South Sacramento Home - "Move In" Special - $100 off 2nd months rent.



Rental Qualifications and Policies for this property:



FICO score of 600 or higher

Income of three times the rent

No evictions nor open bankruptcies

Owner will accept a cosigner

Security deposit must be received within 24 hours of approved application

Must take possession of the property within two weeks of approved application

Pets will not be considered

No smoking of any kind is allowed in the home

Owner pays for water, sewer and trash

Available with a six month lease term



Near Meadowview Road and Freeport Boulevard in South Sacramento, this remodeled, one story, single family home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The tile entry opens onto all new laminate flooring, dual pane windows with mini-blinds throughout 1,079 square feet of living space. This home has central heat and air conditioning. The living room has laminate flooring, wood burning floor to ceiling brick fireplace and hearth and a slider to the rear yard. The dining nook has linoleum flooring, overhead ceiling fan and a door to the laundry room.



The kitchen has linoleum flooring, oak cabinets, granite counters and backsplash, and is equipped with:



frost-free mini-refrigerator

glass top electric range with self cleaning oven

dishwasher

double stainless steel sink with garbage disposal and convertible faucet



The master bedroom has laminate flooring and a double door closet. The master bathroom has linoleum flooring and a walk-in shower with glass door. The second bedroom has laminate flooring, overhead lighting and a double door closet. The third bedroom has laminate flooring and a double door closet. The hall bath has linoleum flooring and a shower over tub.



There are security doors on the front and rear doors. The laundry area has electrical hook-ups. The two-car garage has a storage closet, built-in shelving and comes with a remote door opener. The fenced rear yard has a large uncovered patio, children's play structure and gardening will be tenant responsibility. This home is located in the Sacramento Unified School District.



Yard maintenance is tenant responsibility.



As we are first-come first-serve on application processing, you may wish to apply immediately if you think you want to rent this property. Security deposit must be received within 24 hours of approved application. You must take possession of the property within two weeks of your approved application. If you have any questions or would like to make sure you meet the minimum criteria for this property, please call prior to applying. We respond to emails and phone calls seven days a week. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws Lic #00948825.



***Please, do not disturb the residents.***



No Pets Allowed



