Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1530 Glidden Avenue

1530 Glidden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1530 Glidden Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95832
Meadowview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath 1,079sqft South Sacramento Home - "Move In" Special - $100 off 2nd months rent.

Rental Qualifications and Policies for this property:

FICO score of 600 or higher
Income of three times the rent
No evictions nor open bankruptcies
Owner will accept a cosigner
Security deposit must be received within 24 hours of approved application
Must take possession of the property within two weeks of approved application
Pets will not be considered
No smoking of any kind is allowed in the home
Owner pays for water, sewer and trash
Available with a six month lease term

Near Meadowview Road and Freeport Boulevard in South Sacramento, this remodeled, one story, single family home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The tile entry opens onto all new laminate flooring, dual pane windows with mini-blinds throughout 1,079 square feet of living space. This home has central heat and air conditioning. The living room has laminate flooring, wood burning floor to ceiling brick fireplace and hearth and a slider to the rear yard. The dining nook has linoleum flooring, overhead ceiling fan and a door to the laundry room.

The kitchen has linoleum flooring, oak cabinets, granite counters and backsplash, and is equipped with:

frost-free mini-refrigerator
glass top electric range with self cleaning oven
dishwasher
double stainless steel sink with garbage disposal and convertible faucet

The master bedroom has laminate flooring and a double door closet. The master bathroom has linoleum flooring and a walk-in shower with glass door. The second bedroom has laminate flooring, overhead lighting and a double door closet. The third bedroom has laminate flooring and a double door closet. The hall bath has linoleum flooring and a shower over tub.

There are security doors on the front and rear doors. The laundry area has electrical hook-ups. The two-car garage has a storage closet, built-in shelving and comes with a remote door opener. The fenced rear yard has a large uncovered patio, children's play structure and gardening will be tenant responsibility. This home is located in the Sacramento Unified School District.

Yard maintenance is tenant responsibility.

As we are first-come first-serve on application processing, you may wish to apply immediately if you think you want to rent this property. Security deposit must be received within 24 hours of approved application. You must take possession of the property within two weeks of your approved application. If you have any questions or would like to make sure you meet the minimum criteria for this property, please call prior to applying. We respond to emails and phone calls seven days a week. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws Lic #00948825.

***Please, do not disturb the residents.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4465073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Glidden Avenue have any available units?
1530 Glidden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sacramento, CA.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 Glidden Avenue have?
Some of 1530 Glidden Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Glidden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Glidden Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Glidden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Glidden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sacramento.
Does 1530 Glidden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1530 Glidden Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1530 Glidden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Glidden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Glidden Avenue have a pool?
No, 1530 Glidden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Glidden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1530 Glidden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Glidden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 Glidden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
