161 Apartments for rent in North Highlands, CA with garage

North Highlands apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

Haggin Park
1 Unit Available
4940 Willow Rock Way
4940 Willow Rock Way, North Highlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1511 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of North Highlands
Verified

CHANT
3 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Verified

Antelope
12 Units Available
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1125 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
Verified

Antelope
12 Units Available
Antelope Vista Apartments
3600 Elverta Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,248
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
953 sqft
In the heart of Antelope, situated in a lush, park-like community you will find comfort, quality, and convenience close to downtown.

Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
4756 Greenholme Drive
4756 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
924 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/YNihTsJAV2w This 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit includes central heating, air, 1 car garage. Close to freeway access and local schools.

Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
4600 Greenholme Drive
4600 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
795 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/y4-uRXoMZX4 Freshly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with a detached garage. The kitchen features granite counter-tops and tile, laminate flooring throughout.

Mira Loma
1 Unit Available
3624 Mulholland Way
3624 Mulholland Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
1880 sqft
This great home features a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, fridge, gas range, and microwave all included. Central heat and air.

1 Unit Available
6098 Camden Circle
6098 Camden Circle, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1117 sqft
Two Story Townhome Unit w/ Attached Garage, Granite Countertops - This two story townhouse with attached single car garage features 2 bedrooms with additional den/3rd bedroom option. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Merrihill
1 Unit Available
6025 Rutland Drive
6025 Rutland Drive, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1059 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Duplex in Carmichael - Charming 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom duplex in Carmichael offers a 1 car garage with storage, freshly painted walls and new carpet throughout.

Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
4428 Greenholme Drive #2
4428 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
Townhome for Rent! Close to American River College! - This updated Town-home is ready for your family All new Kitchen, Bathrooms & Flooring! Shared '2' car garage with remote (1 space with storage) NO pets, allowed.

Antelope
1 Unit Available
7851 Cresleigh Court
7851 Crestleigh Court, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1189 sqft
Cute and Cozy Home in Antelope!!! - Available for immediate occupancy, this beautiful 3bdr/ 2bath home is located in the heart of Antelope. It features hardwood floors throughout and newer carpet in the bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
7049 Refined Court
7049 Refined Court, Foothill Farms, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1627 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4bd/2ba Foothill Farms House with Pool - Call Today! - This Wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Don Julio Blvd & Elkhorn Blvd.

Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
4720 Greenholme Drive #3
4720 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$995
840 sqft
Spacious 2bd/1ba Foothill Farms Area Fourplex - This Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome is located in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento near Palm Avenue & Hillsdale Blvd.
Results within 5 miles of North Highlands
Verified

Old North Sacramento
15 Units Available
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,229
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,376
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1150 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

Antelope
3 Units Available
The Legacy
8303 Walerga Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Legacy wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

$
Birdcage Heights
9 Units Available
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1203 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Verified

Junction West
5 Units Available
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1468 sqft
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

Sunrise Oaks
1 Unit Available
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane.

Antelope
1 Unit Available
4414 Country Run Way
4414 Country Run Way, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1410 sqft
Very nice home for rent in Antelope! This home features a large living area, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Enjoy the spacious and fully fenced backyard, which is perfect for entertaining! Close to shopping, schools and entertainment.

Sierra Oaks
1 Unit Available
2474 American River Dr
2474 American River Drive, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1676 sqft
Spacious and Stylish Two Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single Family House in Sacramento. This property is surrounded by gorgeous mature trees and manicured grounds. This home has a semi-open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining.

Northwest
1 Unit Available
8333 Bramble Tree Way
8333 Bramble Tree Way, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1236 sqft
8333 Bramble Tree Way Available 06/15/20 House For Rent! - Nice 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home with a '2' Car Garage. This property has a large backyard and is conveniently located to Schools, Shopping, Parks and much, much more.

Del Paso Manor
1 Unit Available
3910 El Camino Ave
3910 El Camino Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Great Two Bedroom that Shows Pride of Ownership - This 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex has it all from beautiful wood flooring in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. Tons of cabinet space in large kitchen with nook.

Arden Park Vista
1 Unit Available
671 El Encino Way
671 El Encino Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1554 sqft
671 El Encino Way - Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with Den or Office Space. Rustic Style home. Located near the American River, Watt Ave and Fair Oaks Blvd. This home requires a one-year lease.
City Guide for North Highlands, CA

"North Highlands sounds like the kind of made-for-postcards town where David Lynch might base a murder mystery." (-Kyle Sparks, Pre-Fix Mag)

Sure, the David Lynch-esque North Highlands that Kyle Sparks is referring to is actually in reference to a band, but the quote sums up North Highlands, California pretty well. It's a quaint little place with just over 40,000 lucky residents, and can be described as perfect...almost a little too perfect. The city is mostly residential, with a small commercial center and some industrial sites around the old McClellan Air Force Base, so jobs are abundant in all sorts of industries. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in North Highlands, CA

North Highlands apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

