Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging clubhouse conference room courtyard e-payments game room guest parking key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table

Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California. Our pet-friendly one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are perched on the edge of the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park with sweeping views of the natural landscape and with easy access to 25 miles of hiking trails. Each of our stylish apartment homes near Canyon Crest Country Club offers stunning views along with top-of-the-line in-home features and community amenities. Our prime location next to the Canyon Crest Towne Center offers you the best of both worlds – exciting opportunities for work and play are just around the corner. Life is too short to compromise. Live on another level at The Trails at Canyon Crest.