8747 Chesapeake Ln
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

8747 Chesapeake Ln

8747 Chesapeake Lane · (951) 977-1309
8747 Chesapeake Lane, Riverside, CA 92508
Orangecrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Spacious home has an open floor plan and features almost 3000 sq. ft with 4 bedroom, 3 bath, den, great-room and a 3-car garage. This house boasts a very large and open kitchen with cherry cabinets, pantry and stainless appliances, all included. Large laundry room comes with washer and dryer. Dark wood plantation shutters through out, cathedral ceilings and plenty of large windows. Additionally, the master suite has a roman tub and a huge custom walk-in closet.

Call 951--977--1309 To Schedule A Showing.

-- No Smoking --

Approved pets OK with $250 additional deposit per pet and $50/mo additional rent.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8747 Chesapeake Ln have any available units?
8747 Chesapeake Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, CA.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 8747 Chesapeake Ln have?
Some of 8747 Chesapeake Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8747 Chesapeake Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8747 Chesapeake Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8747 Chesapeake Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8747 Chesapeake Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8747 Chesapeake Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8747 Chesapeake Ln does offer parking.
Does 8747 Chesapeake Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8747 Chesapeake Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8747 Chesapeake Ln have a pool?
No, 8747 Chesapeake Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8747 Chesapeake Ln have accessible units?
No, 8747 Chesapeake Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8747 Chesapeake Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8747 Chesapeake Ln has units with dishwashers.
