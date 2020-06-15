8747 Chesapeake Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Spacious home has an open floor plan and features almost 3000 sq. ft with 4 bedroom, 3 bath, den, great-room and a 3-car garage. This house boasts a very large and open kitchen with cherry cabinets, pantry and stainless appliances, all included. Large laundry room comes with washer and dryer. Dark wood plantation shutters through out, cathedral ceilings and plenty of large windows. Additionally, the master suite has a roman tub and a huge custom walk-in closet.



Call 951--977--1309 To Schedule A Showing.



-- No Smoking --



Approved pets OK with $250 additional deposit per pet and $50/mo additional rent.