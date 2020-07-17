8723 Morninglight Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

*** NO SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY UNTIL EARLY JULY, AFTER CURRENT TENANTS HAVE VACATED *** This is a beautiful Orangecrest home in a very desirable area of Riverside. The house has one bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs along with a three bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, a large bathtub, double sinks, a separate shower, and a new balcony. The downstairs living room and dining room has a vaulted ceiling with large windows that allow in a lot of natural light. The family room has a fire place. The floors in the living room, dining room, kitchen, and family room have been upgraded with Italian porcelain tile. All of the bathrooms have been upgraded with tile floors. The home has a three car garage with automatic garage door openers. Built 1990.