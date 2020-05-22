7751 Solitude Court

Amenities

Welcome to this incredibly upgraded Stellan Ridge single-story estate, featuring a backyard wonderland, iron-gate privacy, and self-sustaining solar power generation. This wonderful home includes 5 bedrooms (including a multigen guest house) plus a library/study/office. This secluded home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac on nearly an acre, perched above the roadway, adjacent to a natural canyon, and offering stunning territorial views. Inside you'll find a chef's kitchen with uniquely beautiful slabs of granite, upgraded appliances and a built-in refrigerator. The bedrooms are spacious and inviting, as is the multigenerational suite with its own entrance and private courtyard. Stone flooring throughout is highlighted by the built-in woodwork and high ceilings. But the jewel in this crown is the water park in the back yard, with rock waterfall and slide. This custom masterpiece is flanked by a covered patio area that spans the width of the entire home plus a BBQ island and a built-in grill. Fruit and avocado trees surround the home, and this property features plenty of room for RVs or work vehicles. Some furnishings stay with this home, including the custom dining set and piano.