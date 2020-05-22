All apartments in Riverside
Find more places like 7751 Solitude Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverside, CA
/
7751 Solitude Court
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:27 AM

7751 Solitude Court

7751 Solitude Court · (951) 778-9700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7751 Solitude Court, Riverside, CA 92506
Alessandro Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 6

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4869 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to this incredibly upgraded Stellan Ridge single-story estate, featuring a backyard wonderland, iron-gate privacy, and self-sustaining solar power generation. This wonderful home includes 5 bedrooms (including a multigen guest house) plus a library/study/office. This secluded home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac on nearly an acre, perched above the roadway, adjacent to a natural canyon, and offering stunning territorial views. Inside you'll find a chef's kitchen with uniquely beautiful slabs of granite, upgraded appliances and a built-in refrigerator. The bedrooms are spacious and inviting, as is the multigenerational suite with its own entrance and private courtyard. Stone flooring throughout is highlighted by the built-in woodwork and high ceilings. But the jewel in this crown is the water park in the back yard, with rock waterfall and slide. This custom masterpiece is flanked by a covered patio area that spans the width of the entire home plus a BBQ island and a built-in grill. Fruit and avocado trees surround the home, and this property features plenty of room for RVs or work vehicles. Some furnishings stay with this home, including the custom dining set and piano.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7751 Solitude Court have any available units?
7751 Solitude Court has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverside Rent Report.
What amenities does 7751 Solitude Court have?
Some of 7751 Solitude Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7751 Solitude Court currently offering any rent specials?
7751 Solitude Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7751 Solitude Court pet-friendly?
No, 7751 Solitude Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 7751 Solitude Court offer parking?
Yes, 7751 Solitude Court does offer parking.
Does 7751 Solitude Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7751 Solitude Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7751 Solitude Court have a pool?
Yes, 7751 Solitude Court has a pool.
Does 7751 Solitude Court have accessible units?
No, 7751 Solitude Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7751 Solitude Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7751 Solitude Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7751 Solitude Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverwalk Landing Apartments
4301 La Sierra Ave
Riverside, CA 92505
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy
Riverside, CA 92503
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St
Riverside, CA 92507
ReNew on 14th
4555 Pine St
Riverside, CA 92501
Estancia
7871 S Mission Grove Parkway
Riverside, CA 92508
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard
Riverside, CA 92503
Main+Nine
3870 Main Street
Riverside, CA 92501
Core at Sycamore Highlands
5946 Sycamore Canyon Blvd
Riverside, CA 92507

Similar Pages

Riverside 1 BedroomsRiverside 2 Bedrooms
Riverside Luxury PlacesRiverside Pet Friendly Places
Riverside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Canyon CrestUniversityRamona
ArlanzaLa SierraDowntown Riverside
EastsideLa Sierra South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity